Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 75.27 -0.69 -0.91%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 +0.035 +1.33%

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.71 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.71 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.73 +0.60 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 465 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.35 +0.77 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.40 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.98 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.12 -2.25 -2.67%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.44 -0.98 -1.60%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.47 -0.94 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.87 -0.94 -1.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.12 -0.94 -1.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.27 -0.94 -1.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.97 -0.94 -1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.27 -0.94 -1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.22 -0.94 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 69.57 -0.94 -1.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.26 -0.99 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.75 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.96 -3.94 -4.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.19 -0.92 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Norfolk Southern Disaster Prompts Rare Warning From Railroad Association

By Michael Kern - Mar 10, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Following yet another freight train derailment by Norfolk Southern (NS), the Association of American Railroads (AAR) has issued an advisory urging carriers to stop using specific railcars due to concerns about loose wheels.

The latest incident occurred in Alabama, only hours before NS CEO Alan Shaw was scheduled to face lawmakers regarding the toxic chemical spill that took place in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3rd.

According to Trains, AAR spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek stated that Norfolk Southern had identified loose wheels on several cars, which increased the risk of an out-of-gauge derailment. As a result, AAR acted quickly and released an advisory through its committee structure requesting that cars with these wheels be removed from use and interchange until their wheel sets can be replaced.

"This is a voluntary, proactive step aimed at ensuring equipment health and integrity," Kahanek added. She also mentioned that this defect is uncommon in a wheelset and demands urgent action.

The railcars in question are those designed to carry coiled steel produced by National Steel Car of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada between August last year and March this year. According to AAR's advisory, these railcars should be removed from service immediately.

This advisory comes after Thursday's derailment involving a Norfolk Southern freight train in Calhoun County, Alabama. On the same day, NS CEO Alan Shaw testified before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing regarding the devastating train derailment that happened in East Palestine.

Reuters reported that the National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating whether loose wheels have played a role in recent train derailments.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

