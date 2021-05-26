Nissan May Build Huge Battery Plant In The UK

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.04 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.69 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.949 +0.036 +1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.041 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 +0.017 +0.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.41 +0.48 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 65.87 -0.13 -0.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.134 +0.017 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 67.28 +1.18 +1.79%
Graph up Murban 2 days 68.21 +1.35 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.29 +0.29 +0.46%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 68.99 +0.32 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.22 +0.44 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.33 +0.45 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.99 +0.37 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.41 +0.48 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.53 -0.19 -0.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.57 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 65.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 66.47 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.57 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 59.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 61.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 60.07 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.02 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.97 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.16 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 25 mins Fun facts about oil?
  • 3 days The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 2 days Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 days .
  • 5 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 5 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Nissan May Build Huge Battery Plant In The UK

Oil Prices: Few Tailwinds Until Driving Season Begins

Oil Prices: Few Tailwinds Until Driving Season Begins

Crude oil prices are likely…

A Rare Moment Of Stability For Oil Prices

A Rare Moment Of Stability For Oil Prices

Oil prices have generally been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nissan May Build Huge Battery Plant In The UK

By MINING.com - May 26, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Car giant Nissan is said to be in advanced negotiations with the UK government to build a huge electric car battery plant as part of an official push to make Britain the company’s largest electric vehicles (EVs) production hub outside Japan.

The Yokohama-based automaker would not confirm Financial Times story about plans for a gigafactory, but pointed to its Sunderland plant’s crucial role in producing EVs.

“We will continue to electrify our line-up as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality. However, we have no further plans to announce at this time,” Nissan said in an emailed statement.

The potential factory, which would be built on the existing Sunderland site, is expected to support the production of 200,000 batteries a year and provide thousands of jobs, the FT said.

Last week, reports that Tesla boss Elon Musk had visited the UK sparked speculation that the billionaire was looking for a site to build his own gigafactory.

Jaguar Land Rover’s award- winning I-Pace EV hit a roadblock last year that illustrated the challenges facing the car industry: the supply of batteries ran out.

The component crisis, which forced JLR to halt manufacturing of its Tesla rival for a week, was not caused by problems at its British factories or suppliers. Production stopped at the I-Pace plant in Austria after South Korea’s LG Chem failed to fulfil its contract to supply batteries from its gigafactory in Poland.

The stoppage underlined the global scale of the electric battery race — one in which the UK is lagging behind.

British carmakers have an additional pressure. In only three years, they will have to source local electric car batteries as set by the Brexit free trade deal inked last year.

Under the agreement, all European trade in cars and parts will continue to be free of tariffs or quotas after the Brexit transition period ended on December 31, as long as they contain enough content from either UK or EU factories.

Batteries will at first be allowed to have up to 70% of materials from countries outside the EU. From 2024 onwards, that requirement will tighten to 50%.

EU push

The EU is constructing large-scale battery cell factories. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic has said that by 2025, the planned facilities would produce cells to power at last six million electric vehicles.

In September 2019, the UK government launched the Faraday Battery Challenge as part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), to spur research and innovation.

Li4UK (Securing a Domestic Lithium Supply Chain for the UK) was one of the projects to secure financial backing from the pioneering program, soon to open a fifth round.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ford Confirms That 4 Out Of 10 Cars It Sells In 2030 Will Be Electric

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973
Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com