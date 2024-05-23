Nigerian Oil Agencies Spar Over the Country’s True Production Figures

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.91 -0.66 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.36 -0.54 -0.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.76 -0.37 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.781 -0.061 -2.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Mars US 202 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.98 -0.96 -1.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.44 -1.02 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.47 -0.75 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 905 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.97 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -0.90 -1.09%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.32 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.27 -0.31 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 358 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.37 -1.09 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.72 -1.09 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.97 -1.09 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.07 -1.09 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.77 -1.09 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 73.82 -1.09 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.77 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.17 -1.09 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.05 -1.11 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.80 -1.69 -2.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 84.35 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.80 -1.69 -2.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.05 -1.69 -2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 -1.50 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.75 -1.75 -2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.89 -0.54 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 4 days A question...
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound After Three Days of Losses

Turkey Emerges as the Largest Coal-Fired Electricity Producer in Europe

Turkey Emerges as the Largest Coal-Fired Electricity Producer in Europe

Soaring coal use in Turkey,…

Body Heat: A New Source of Energy for Buildings?

Body Heat: A New Source of Energy for Buildings?

Governments and businesses are exploring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigerian Oil Agencies Spar Over the Country’s True Production Figures

By Charles Kennedy - May 23, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Two separate agencies regulating Nigeria’s oil industry have offered wildly different figures for the country’s actual oil production, with one agency recording a 17% shortfall with some $3.3 million at stake, Nigerian Vanguard reported on Thursday. 

The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) claims that its data shows the country’s actual oil production for April 2024 was 1.28 million barrels per day (mbpd), while the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reported 1.7 million bpd of nationwide output, according to Vanguard. 

The nearly 400,000 bpd discrepancy hits at the heart of Nigeria’s transparency woes related to its oil industry, which has long suffered from rampant theft, corruption, and mismanagement. 

According to NUPRC, Nigeria’s output for April rose by a modest 4% in April, up from 1.23 million bpd in March. At the same time, the regulatory body shows that production actually declined in the first four months of this year, missing budget targets by some 33 million barrels for a 17% shortfall. In contradiction to NUPRC’s figures, NNPCL reported 1.78 million bpd in April output. 

Vanguard’s Energy segment says it also obtained data showing that oil production for the first four months of 2024 was 182.75 million barrels or less than 85% of the government’s projections for that time period. 

NNPC Limited CEO Mele Kyari blamed the traditional theft and pipeline sabotage for the shortfall, calling for more help to “remove the security challenge we have in our onshore assets” but also bemoaned a lack of infrastructure. 

“It is not just about theft, it is about the availability of the infrastructure to deliver the volume to the market. No one is going to put money into oil production when he knows the production will not get to the market,” Vanguard quoted Kyari as saying, adding that the government’s security forces had dismantled nearly 6,000 illegal pipeline connections and 600 illegal refineries over the past two years. 

“I can see a number of people who have got marginal fields. Yes, they are drilling, but they are concerned about how to take the production to market. Everybody is thinking of barging. We know barging is an abnormality. Nobody is going to spend at least $7, in some cases, $21 to transport a barrel of oil to the terminal. So, barging is not normal, barging is not economical, but that’s what we are doing today,” Kyari was quoted as saying. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Hit by Blackouts as Power Demand Soars During Heat Wave

Next Post

India Hit by Blackouts as Power Demand Soars During Heat Wave

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com