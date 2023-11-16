Nigeria Lays Corruption Case To Rest In Win For Eni

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.94 -3.72 -4.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.52 -3.66 -4.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.00 -3.89 -4.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.054 -0.136 -4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.102 -0.100 -4.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 13 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.102 -0.100 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.88 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.46 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.86 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 717 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.79 -2.31 -2.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.64 -1.99 -2.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.30 -1.97 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.86 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 170 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.19 -1.47 -2.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 78.94 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.19 -1.47 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.74 -1.47 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 60.04 -1.47 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 64.44 -1.47 -2.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.99 -1.47 -2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.29 -1.47 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.90 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.89 -1.60 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.05 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -1.60 -2.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.14 -1.60 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -1.50 -2.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 mins Wasting money down under
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Nigeria Lays Corruption Case To Rest In Win For Eni

Turkmenistan's Pipeline Plans Face Headwinds As Regional Tensions Escalate

Turkmenistan's Pipeline Plans Face Headwinds As Regional Tensions Escalate

Turkmenistan is actively working behind…

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise As Traders Weigh Winter Supply Risks

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise As Traders Weigh Winter Supply Risks

European natural gas prices rose…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Lays Corruption Case To Rest In Win For Eni

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Italian energy giant Eni has won another victory in allegations of oilfield deal corruption in Nigeria, with the Nigerian Justice Ministry moving on Thursday to withdraw $1.1 billion in civil claims against the company, as reported by Bloomberg

A spokesperson for Eni later confirmed the official withdrawal of claims to Bloomberg. 

The claims were withdrawn “unconditionally” and will take effect immediately. 

Withdrawal of the claims follows a 2021 court ruling in Italy, which acquitted Eni of wrongdoing in relation to corruption allegations concerning Eni and Shell’s acquisition of the OPL 245 oilfield license. 

The withdrawal of claims technically paves the way for Eni and Shell to develop the field, which, according to the Italian energy giant, contains 560 million barrels of recoverable reserves. 

In 2013, the British police probed the allegation that the $1.3-billion oil license deal had contained elements of corruption and money laundering, concerning payments allegedly made to a company linked with Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Dan Etete, who was convicted of money laundering in France in 2007.  A UK judge dismissed the case. 

In 2021, a court in Milan also found Eni and Shell not guilty. 

OPL 245 is a deep-water offshore oil play approximately 150 km off the Niger Delta.Two major oil and gas discoveries were made here (Etan and Zabazaba) in 2005 and 2006. Wood Mackenzie estimates the block contains some 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, discovered and prospective resources. The subsea oil wells would be tied to an FPSO vessel, while the gas would be transported via a new pipeline, according to WoodMac, either to an offshore system or to Bonny Island for export as liquefied natural gas (LNG). 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Eni told Bloomberg it would now work with the Nigerian government to consider the way forward for converting the oil license to allow for development of the block. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Household Energy Bills Could Rise By 5% From January

Next Post

UK Household Energy Bills Could Rise By 5% From January

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com