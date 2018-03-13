Nigeria Finally Moves To Cut Sulfur In Fuels, A Year After Deadline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.91 -0.45 -0.73%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.80 -0.15 -0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.010 +0.36%
Mars US 24 hours 60.06 -0.68 -1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
Urals 2 days 58.00 -3.89 -6.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.93 +0.99 +1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.010 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.43 +0.80 +1.32%
Murban 2 days 65.03 +0.75 +1.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.15 +0.73 +1.25%
Basra Light 2 days 60.89 +1.74 +2.94%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.69 +0.69 +1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.59 +0.73 +1.13%
Girassol 2 days 65.14 +0.73 +1.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.53 +0.68 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.52 -0.18 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.96 +6.42 +21.73%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.36 -1.18 -1.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.61 -1.43 -2.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.36 -1.68 -2.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +0.17 +0.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +0.17 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.81 -3.23 -5.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.26 -2.68 -4.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.96 +1.92 +3.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.50 +1.12 +1.80%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.31 -0.68 -1.21%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.26 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.26 -0.68 -1.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.81 -0.68 -1.16%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.12 +1.24 +1.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders
  • 1 hour "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 3 hours Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 5 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 6 hours Terminator plans to sue big oil for 'first degree murder'
  • 3 hours When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 16 hours 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 4 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 9 hours "Bitcoin is Ridiculous"
  • 22 hours Heat your home while mining bitcoin ...
  • 4 hours Researchers Have Developed Soft, Self-Healing Skin For Robots
  • 25 mins API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 6 days CERAweek Meeting
  • 1 day S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 6 hours Oil on 3-week high again!
  • 2 hours Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil And Gas Is Under Attack In Latin America

Oil And Gas Is Under Attack In Latin America

A changing political climate in…

Longer-Lasting Lithium Batteries Are Right Around The Corner

Longer-Lasting Lithium Batteries Are Right Around The Corner

Researchers have developed a new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Finally Moves To Cut Sulfur In Fuels, A Year After Deadline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2018, 2:30 PM CDT Nigeria gasoline

West Africa’s biggest fuel consumer Nigeria will start reducing the sulfur levels allowed in fuel imports in July 2018, a year after a July 2017 deadline it had initially pledged to meet, according to a presentation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Nigeria will cut the maximum allowed level of sulfur in diesel to 50 parts per million (ppm), from 3,000 ppm by July 1, NNPC’s chief operating officer of refineries and petrochemicals, Anibor O. Kragha, said in a presentation to the African Refiners Association (ARA), as carried by Reuters.

For gasoline, Nigeria will start cutting sulfur levels in October this year, to 300 ppm from 1,000 ppm. The sulfur level in gasoline will then be cut to 150 ppm by October 1, 2019, according to the NNPC presentation.

Nigeria, which imports 60 percent of West Africa’s fuel imports, was part of the countries that pledged in December 2016 to adopt low sulfur diesel standards, as per the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) guidance. Back then, Nigeria agreed to import low sulfur diesel fuels—with sulfur content capped at 50 ppm—from July 1, 2017, while its refineries were granted waivers to upgrade their facilities to produce low sulfur fuels by 2020. Nigeria, Togo, Benin, and Cote d’Ivoire joined Ghana, which had already committed to implement low sulfur diesel standards from March 2017.

Related: Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

The UNEP has campaigned for low sulfur fuels in developing and transitioning nations that have been far behind the developed countries who outlawed sulfur content above 10 ppm years ago.

Now Nigeria is also pushing back the domestic refinery waivers to 2021, NNPC’s Kragha says.

The official said that “significant costs” complicated Nigeria’s efforts to meet the previously agreed-to UN deadline.

Cleaner gasoline standards will cost Nigeria US$11.7 million each month to meet the first maximum level of 300 ppm, and the second reduction to 150 ppm will cost US$15.7 million per month. The diesel reduction will cost US$2.8 million monthly, according to NNPC.

Nigeria has a cap on gasoline prices, so the government will likely bear much of the initial cost for cleaner gas, while consumers will be paying for the low-sulfur diesel as diesel prices are deregulated, Reuters noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kazakhstan Offers Shell Up To 20% In State Oil Firm

Next Post

Baltimore City Council Wants To Ban New Crude Oil Terminals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com