New York To Phase Out New Gasoline Car Sales By 2035 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.91 -1.39 -2.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 71.23 -1.37 -1.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.003 +0.089 +1.81%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.110 -0.027 -1.26%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.107 -0.026 -1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.50 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.107 -0.026 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.74 -0.42 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.44 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.71 +0.82 +1.23%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.37 +0.93 +1.30%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 +0.59 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.08 +0.48 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.70 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.19 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.40 +1.15 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.30 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.70 +0.95 +1.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.90 +1.10 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 64.60 +0.85 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 64.60 +0.85 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.80 +0.95 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.70 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.70 +0.85 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.61 +0.74 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.46 -0.90 -1.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.25 +0.95 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.20 +0.95 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.20 +0.95 +1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.00 +1.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 44 mins Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 4 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 4 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 13 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days Future of oil and gas Industries

Breaking News:

Biden To Shift FERC Balance To Democrats

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

Could The Emissions Market Outgrow The Oil Market?

The global carbon emission trade…

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Following the surprise victory of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

New York To Phase Out New Gasoline Car Sales By 2035 

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 09, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

New York State will ban the sale of new fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks by 2035, after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to set a goal that all passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks sold in the state should be zero-emission by that year.

Under the new law, new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are targeted to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045.

New York thus became the second U.S. state to announce an end to new gasoline and diesel car sales by 2035, after California, which banned in September 2020 sales of new passenger vehicles with internal combustion engines from 2035 in the state's latest push towards a cleaner energy future.

If 100 percent of California's in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks are zero-emission by 2035, this would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 35 percent and cut by 80 percent oxides of nitrogen emissions from cars statewide, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom said in September last year.

After signing legislation for New York State this week, Governor Hochul said in a statement:

"New York is implementing the nation's most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and to reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state's climate pollution."

The federal government also has ambitious targets for electric vehicle (EV) sales over the next decade.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, setting a target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 zero-emission vehicles, in a move supported by Detroit's Big Three.

The U.S. automakers—General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis—are all investing billions in EV production in anticipation of a shift in buyer behavior, but challenges remain.

The Big Three issued a joint statement on the Administration's goal, announcing their shared aspiration to achieve sales of 40-50 percent of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles (battery electric, fuel cell, and plug-in hybrid vehicles) by 2030 in order to move the nation closer to a zero-emissions future consistent with Paris climate goals.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Power Prices Soar To Records On High Gas Price, Lack Of Wind

Next Post

Study: World Must Keep Most Fossil Fuels In The Ground To Achieve Climate Goals

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com