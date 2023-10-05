New Study Claims Europe Could Wean Itself Off Fossil Fuels With $2.1 Trillion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.60 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.25 +0.44 +0.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.86 -5.02 -5.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.010 +0.048 +1.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 82.37 -5.01 -5.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.207 +0.009 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.99 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.38 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 87.44 -3.21 -3.54%
Graph down Basra Light 674 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -3.12 -3.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.19 -3.30 -3.49%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.20 -3.20 -3.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.56 -1.43 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 127 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 mins 64.42 -5.01 -7.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 mins 86.37 -5.01 -5.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 mins 84.62 -5.01 -5.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 mins 80.62 -5.01 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 mins 77.97 -5.01 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 77.97 -5.01 -6.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 80.12 -5.01 -5.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 87.22 -5.01 -5.43%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 78.37 -5.01 -6.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.66 -1.96 -2.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.46 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.81 +0.71 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.71 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.50 +0.59%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

New Study Claims Europe Could Wean Itself Off Fossil Fuels With $2.1 Trillion

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts As Market Tightens

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts As Market Tightens

Oil market analysts continue to…

DOE Eyes Historic $1 Billion Loan To Kickstart U.S. Lithium Boom

DOE Eyes Historic $1 Billion Loan To Kickstart U.S. Lithium Boom

The United States Department of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

New Study Claims Europe Could Wean Itself Off Fossil Fuels With $2.1 Trillion

By Irina Slav - Oct 05, 2023, 1:13 AM CDT

A study commissioned by a low-carbon investment company has claimed Europe can wean itself off oil, gas, and coal and go full wind and solar for a total price of some $2.1 trillion, equal to 2 trillion euros.

According to the authors, led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research in Germany, the annual investment would come in at some 140 billion euros between now and 2030, and 100 billion euros after 2030.

The company that commissioned the study is Aquila Capital, which, according to its website, is “an investment and asset development company focused on generating and managing essential assets on behalf of its clients. By investing in clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, Aquila Group contributes to the global energy transition and strengthens the world’s infrastructure backbone.”

Reuters reports that, according to the report, most of the $2.1 trillion estimated to be needed for Europe’s shift would go into building more wind and solar power generation capacity, as well as hydrogen production capacity and the development of geothermal resources.

“These figures are considerable, but it is important to remember that the European countries are estimated to have spent an additional 792 billion euros in the last year just on the status quo system to protect consumers from the effects of the energy crisis introduced by the Russian invasion into Ukraine,” the authors wrote.

The study probably hypothesizes continued low costs for wind and solar but in reality, this has not been the case, especially in wind. Several projects have been canceled because they no longer make economic sense in the current price environment and Europe’s total new additions in the first half came in at just 2.1 GW. That’s compared with 11 GW that need to be added every year by 2030 to hit transition targets, WindEurope said.

In solar, problems are rearing their heads as well. European solar component producers are complaining about competition from China but solar installers are warning against tariffs because these would wreck their business.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Deloitte: Canada Set To Add Nearly 600,000 Bpd To Oil Supply Next Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com