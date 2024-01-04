New Rules for EVs: Only 13 Models Eligible for U.S. for $7,500 Tax Credit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.31 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 77.59 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 -0.73 -0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.840 +0.019 +0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.110 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%
Chart Mars US 62 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.110 -0.001 -0.03%

Graph up Marine 18 hours 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.10 +2.32 +4.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.85 +2.32 +3.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 73.10 +2.32 +3.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 62.95 +2.32 +3.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 59.20 +2.32 +4.08%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 59.20 +2.32 +4.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 61.95 +2.32 +3.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 61.70 +2.32 +3.91%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 59.45 +2.32 +4.06%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.93 +1.05 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.48 +1.62 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

New Rules for EVs: Only 13 Models Eligible for U.S. for $7,500 Tax Credit

Oil Prices Set for First Annual Decline Since 2020

Oil Prices Set for First Annual Decline Since 2020

Beijing's Bid For Influence in the Global South

Beijing's Bid For Influence in the Global South

New Rules for EVs: Only 13 Models Eligible for U.S. for $7,500 Tax Credit

By ZeroHedge - Jan 04, 2024, 4:30 PM CST

Just as EV demand appeared to be nearing super-saturation, incentives for buying electric vehicles are starting to fall by the wayside.

There are now just 13 EV models that are eligible for a consumer tax credit of as much as $7,500 thanks to new Biden administration rules that took effect on January 1, according to Bloomberg

Previously, the number had stood closer to 24 models, but for the new year the tax credit excludes vehicles that use battery components manufactured by Chinese companies, the report says. 

"Automakers are adjusting their supply chains to ensure buyers continue to be eligible for the new clean vehicle credit, partnering with allies and bringing jobs and investment back to the United States," said Treasury Department spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl.

She also commented that some companies were still in the process of submitted data to see if they qualify for the credit. 

Last month, the Treasury Department announced rules targeting battery components made by companies under Chinese jurisdiction or with at least 25% Chinese government ownership, the report says. 

These regulations, expanding in 2025 to include suppliers of essential battery materials like nickel and lithium, are part of President Joe Biden's climate law, influenced by Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin, pivotal in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed to address concerns over U.S. taxpayer money subsidizing Chinese-made batteries.

As Bloomberg notes, depending on the manufacturing location of battery components and parts, vehicles may qualify for a $7,500 or $3,750 credit.

Eligible models for the full or partial credit include Tesla's Model Y, Rivian's R1T, Stellantis's Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and Ford's F-150 Lightning. However, Tesla's Cybertruck, certain Model 3 versions, Nissan's Leaf, Ford's E-Transit van, and GM's electric Blazer and Silverado lost credit access.

By Zerohedge.com

