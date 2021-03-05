X

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 29 mins IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 2 days Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 1 day Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

America's Largest ESG Fund Has No Direct Renewable Holdings

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)…

This Energy Sector Will See The Next Big M&A Wave

The growing ESG trend has…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

New Factory Could Reduce Green Hydrogen Costs By 20%

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 05, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

Danish catalyst manufacturer Haldor Topsoe plans to build a large-scale facility to manufacture electrolyzers that would be used for green hydrogen production and potentially reduce the cost of green hydrogen by 20 percent.

Haldor Topsoe plans to have its new facility for producing highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzers (SOEC) operational by 2023, the company said this week, while the electrolyzers from the factory could cut the costs of green hydrogen production by as much as 20 percent, Recharge reported.

Haldor Topsoe said it would invest in the manufacturing facility producing highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzers with a total capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) per year, with the option to expand to 5 gigawatts (GW) per year.

The SOEC electrolyzers Haldor Topsoe has developed have efficiencies of more than 90 percent, which, the company says, offers superior performance in the electrolysis of water into hydrogen compared to standard alkaline or Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. The company’s SOEC technology offers 30 percent larger hydrogen output compared to standard technology such as PEM and alkaline electrolysis, Haldor Topsoe says.

“The decision to build this large-scale production of our SOEC technology shows that we are willing and able to translate our ambition into reality,” Haldor Topsoe’s chief executive officer Roeland Baan said in a statement.

Hydrogen, especially green hydrogen, has become the latest fad among energy companies, including Big Oil, who see potential in developing and investing in technologies to produce green hydrogen.

French supermajor Total looks to become a large producer of clean hydrogen one day, chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said at an event last week.

Shell is also developing several projects for renewable hydrogen production, including a plan to build the largest European green hydrogen project in the Netherlands by 2040, NortH2. Last November, BP created a partnership with offshore wind giant Ørsted to develop an industrial-scale electrolyzer project for green hydrogen ‎production in Germany. Italy’s oil and gas major Eni and utility giant Enel announced in December that they would work together to develop green hydrogen projects.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

