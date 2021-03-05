New Factory Could Reduce Green Hydrogen Costs By 20%

Danish catalyst manufacturer Haldor Topsoe plans to build a large-scale facility to manufacture electrolyzers that would be used for green hydrogen production and potentially reduce the cost of green hydrogen by 20 percent.

Haldor Topsoe plans to have its new facility for producing highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzers (SOEC) operational by 2023, the company said this week, while the electrolyzers from the factory could cut the costs of green hydrogen production by as much as 20 percent, Recharge reported.

Haldor Topsoe said it would invest in the manufacturing facility producing highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzers with a total capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) per year, with the option to expand to 5 gigawatts (GW) per year.

The SOEC electrolyzers Haldor Topsoe has developed have efficiencies of more than 90 percent, which, the company says, offers superior performance in the electrolysis of water into hydrogen compared to standard alkaline or Polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. The company’s SOEC technology offers 30 percent larger hydrogen output compared to standard technology such as PEM and alkaline electrolysis, Haldor Topsoe says.

“The decision to build this large-scale production of our SOEC technology shows that we are willing and able to translate our ambition into reality,” Haldor Topsoe’s chief executive officer Roeland Baan said in a statement.

Hydrogen, especially green hydrogen, has become the latest fad among energy companies, including Big Oil, who see potential in developing and investing in technologies to produce green hydrogen.

French supermajor Total looks to become a large producer of clean hydrogen one day, chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said at an event last week.

Shell is also developing several projects for renewable hydrogen production, including a plan to build the largest European green hydrogen project in the Netherlands by 2040, NortH2. Last November, BP created a partnership with offshore wind giant Ørsted to develop an industrial-scale electrolyzer project for green hydrogen ‎production in Germany. Italy’s oil and gas major Eni and utility giant Enel announced in December that they would work together to develop green hydrogen projects.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: