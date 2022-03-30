Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

Netherlands Asks Citizens To Restrict Gas Consumption

By City A.M - Mar 30, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

The Dutch government will advise citizens and businesses to use less gas but has stopped short of activating emergency energy plans.

Earlier today, Germany declared triggered the first phase of emergency gas plans – known as an “early warning” – amid escalating concerns over supply shortages.

Its decision not to follow in Germany’s footsteps has staved off the possibility of a regional or bloc-wide crisis plan within the European Union (EU)

This only occurs when two member states declare an emergency based on the same grounds.

The Kremlin’s demand for gas payments to be made in roubles has sent energy firms scrambling to assess the ramifications, with the EU increasingly concerned Russia could cut off supplies.

The Netherlands imports nearly 20 percent of its natural gas from Russia and has been seeking alternative sources in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Tim van Dijk, the economic affairs ministry spokesperson, told Reuters: “In view of the German decision we reviewed our gas security plan. We are not going to initiate the plan because we will only take that step when there is a real physical shortage or there is an acute threat that it will happen.

He said the Dutch were monitoring the situation on a daily basis and had decided to launch a public campaign this weekend calling on people to reduce their use of gas, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite strict sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union, Russian gas is still flowing into the continent, accounting for roughly 40 percent of its total supplies.

By City AM

