Natural Gas Prices Tank, But Regional Price Differentials Narrow

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 36.33 -0.43 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 39.78 -2.23 -5.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.364 -0.036 -1.50%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 38.26 -3.01 -7.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 42.85 -0.15 -0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.364 -0.036 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.51 -2.41 -5.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.37 +2.09 +4.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.79 -0.73 -1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.67 -0.94 -2.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.85 -0.55 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.44 -0.81 -1.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.64 -1.78 -4.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.53 -2.57 -9.15%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.07 -1.30 -4.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.77 -1.60 -3.96%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.17 -1.60 -3.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 35.87 -1.50 -4.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.77 -1.60 -4.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.27 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.57 -1.45 -3.72%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 34.87 -1.60 -4.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 27.00 -3.00 -10.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.09 -0.41 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 30.71 -4.61 -13.05%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 34.66 -4.61 -11.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 33.25 -3.00 -8.28%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 28 mins People in the Military are Suckers
  • 8 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 2 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 11 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 1 day Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 2 days How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 2 days Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Tank, But Regional Price Differentials Narrow

Cyprus Makes A Major Bet On LNG

Cyprus Makes A Major Bet On LNG

While Cyprus continues to be…

Why Australia’s COVID Recovery Should Focus On Gas

Why Australia’s COVID Recovery Should Focus On Gas

A COVID recovery commission in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas Prices Tank, But Regional Price Differentials Narrow

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 08, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

Along with WTI and Brent crude prices, natural gas prices fell precipitously on Tuesday, but the regional differences in gas prices during the last couple of months are shrinking according to the EIA.

The spot price differentials between local natural gas hubs in the United States and the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana were narrower in the first half this year compared to the same period last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Tuesday.   

The price differentials to Henry Hub – known as the basis price – narrowed at major demand centers such as SoCal Citygate in Southern California, Algonquin Citygate near Boston, Massachusetts, and Transco Zone 5 in Virginia, thanks to warmer than usual temperatures in the 2019-2020 heating season.

The price spreads at the major production centers, such as the Waha hub in Texas and the Dominion South Hub in southwestern Pennsylvania, also narrowed this year from last year, because of lower natural gas production. The spot prices at those hubs typically trade at a discount to the Henry Hub price.

Last year in the spring, natural gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas turned negative several times because of pipeline constraints and problems at compressor stations, which stranded gas produced in the Permian.

The basis price, the differential, between the Waha Hub and Henry Hub reached nearly $3.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in April 2019.

But in the first half of 2020, natural gas production in West Texas and across the United States dropped as demand declined with the pandemic and the resulting decline in economic activity.

The pandemic-related decline in economic activity and the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus generally further narrowed the differentials between prices at all regional natural gas hubs and Henry Hub, the EIA said.

In the Permian basin specifically, EIA estimates show that natural gas production has declined by around 10 percent since the high of 10.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) reached in January 2020. The Waha hub prices were supported by more pipelines coming online, which also helped narrow the differential to Henry Hub prices, the EIA said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russian Energy Minister: Russia Should Regain Market Share As Soon As Feasible

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies

Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies
Exxon Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Exxon Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com