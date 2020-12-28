Natural Gas Prices Plunge 10% On Extremely Bearish Weather Forecast

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 47.62 -0.61 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.95 -0.34 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 48.98 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 6 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Graph down Marine 16 hours 50.88 -0.44 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 16 hours 51.22 -0.21 -0.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 5 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.98 +0.11 +0.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.23 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 48.63 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.38 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 42.33 +0.11 +0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 44.28 +0.11 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.98 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 42.18 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
All Charts
Natural Gas Prices Plunge 10% On Extremely Bearish Weather Forecast

By ZeroHedge - Dec 28, 2020, 1:00 PM CST

Natural gas futures are down more than 10% on Monday morning following new weather models that suggest warmer weather is ahead.

Meteorologists at BAMWX show one model that suggests temperature anomalies for much of the country could be well above average for early January. 

For the next two weeks, heating degree days for US-Lower 48 will be below trend, suggesting warmer temperatures and a decline in energy use to heat homes.

"I suspect, however, the forecast for January came out extremely bearish over the weekend, triggering the gap opening, but we'll learn more about that on Monday. The big takeaway this week is likely to be that next week's government report is going to show an average draw. Remember that professionals look at least two weeks ahead," said FX Empire.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



