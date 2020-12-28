Natural Gas Prices Plunge 10% On Extremely Bearish Weather Forecast

|WTI Crude •15 mins
|47.62
|-0.61
|-1.26%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|50.95
|-0.34
|-0.66%
|Natural Gas •15 mins
|2.305
|-0.213
|-8.46%
|Mars US •4 days
|48.98
|+0.11
|+0.23%
|Opec Basket •12 days
|50.78
|+0.66
|+1.32%
|Urals •6 days
|42.22
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Louisiana Light •5 days
|50.08
|+1.16
|+2.37%
|Mexican Basket • 6 days
|46.46
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Marine •16 hours
|50.88
|-0.44
|-0.86%
|Murban •16 hours
|51.22
|-0.21
|-0.41%
|Iran Heavy •5 days
|48.18
|-0.51
|-1.05%
|Basra Light •5 days
|52.60
|+0.07
|+0.13%
|Saharan Blend •5 days
|49.94
|-1.14
|-2.23%
|Girassol • 5 days
|51.75
|-0.73
|-1.39%
|Opec Basket • 12 days
|50.78
|+0.66
|+1.32%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Canadian Crude Index •36 days
|32.84
|-0.02
|-0.06%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|32.98
|+0.11
|+0.33%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|47.23
|+0.11
|+0.23%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|48.63
|+0.11
|+0.23%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|42.38
|+0.11
|+0.26%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|40.73
|+0.11
|+0.27%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|42.33
|+0.11
|+0.26%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|44.28
|+0.11
|+0.25%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|40.98
|+0.11
|+0.27%
|Louisiana Light •5 days
|50.08
|+1.16
|+2.37%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •5 days
|44.75
|+0.25
|+0.56%
|Giddings •5 days
|38.50
|+0.25
|+0.65%
|ANS West Coast •6 days
|51.74
|+1.18
|+2.33%
|West Texas Sour •5 days
|42.18
|+0.11
|+0.26%
|Eagle Ford •5 days
|46.13
|+0.11
|+0.24%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days
|44.75
|+0.25
|+0.56%
|Kansas Common • 6 days
|38.25
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Buena Vista • 6 days
|53.01
|+0.00
|+0.00%
Natural gas futures are down more than 10% on Monday morning following new weather models that suggest warmer weather is ahead.
Meteorologists at BAMWX show one model that suggests temperature anomalies for much of the country could be well above average for early January.
For the next two weeks, heating degree days for US-Lower 48 will be below trend, suggesting warmer temperatures and a decline in energy use to heat homes.
"I suspect, however, the forecast for January came out extremely bearish over the weekend, triggering the gap opening, but we'll learn more about that on Monday. The big takeaway this week is likely to be that next week's government report is going to show an average draw. Remember that professionals look at least two weeks ahead," said FX Empire.
By Zerohedge.com
