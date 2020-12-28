China's Energy Shortage Threatens Bitcoin Mining

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 47.62 -0.61 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 50.95 -0.34 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 48.98 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 6 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 46.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 2.305 -0.213 -8.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 50.88 -0.44 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 51.22 -0.21 -0.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 48.18 -0.51 -1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 52.60 +0.07 +0.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 49.94 -1.14 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 50.43 -0.37 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 5 days 51.75 -0.73 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 36 days 32.84 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.98 +0.11 +0.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 47.23 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 48.63 +0.11 +0.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.38 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 40.73 +0.11 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 42.33 +0.11 +0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 44.28 +0.11 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 40.98 +0.11 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 50.08 +1.16 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 51.74 +1.18 +2.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 42.18 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 46.13 +0.11 +0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 38.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 53.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 37 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 9 hours What Has Trump Done For Oil And Gas
  • 2 mins Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 5 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 2 days Trump calls for Special Counsel to investigate Election Fraud
  • 3 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 9 hours Democrat elites warn AOC against running for Schumer's Senate seat. Too late. She has her eye on the prize.
  • 3 days CIA Death Squads
  • 21 hours Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Senator Schumer (D-NY) is starting to sweat. AOC will be gunning for his Senatorial seat in 2022. He hears footsteps.
  • 2 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity

Breaking News:

China's Energy Shortage Threatens Bitcoin Mining

3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally

3 Reasons Why Oil Could See An End Of Year Rally

Oil prices rose ahead of…

The End Of Hydrogen Car Tax Credits

The End Of Hydrogen Car Tax Credits

A tax credit of $8,000…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Energy Shortage Threatens Bitcoin Mining

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 28, 2020, 3:30 PM CST

Coal prices in China have risen over the last month as China continues to block coal carriers from entering Chinese ports—and it's causing more than just residential and industrial energy shortages and blackouts.

China's Bitcoin mining is now under siege.

China is attempting to ration its power, but bitcoin mining's unquenchable thirst for high power use is now being threatened by China's standoff with Australia, frozen wind turbines—and Russia's own short supply of coal—that has left sailors and crew stranded at sea for months.

In fact, Bitcoin miners could end up taking the brunt of the rationing, and China hosts most of the world's top bitcoin miners.

And that makes sense because Bitcoin is extremely electricity-intensive, with just a single transaction consuming the power equivalent of as much as one U.S. household does for 23 days, with the carbon footprint of about 54,563 hours of YouTube video watching.

China's coal shortage and increased load from zealous industrial activity have caused widespread blackouts in the Zhejiang, Hunan, Jiangxi, Shaanxi, and Guangdong provinces, triggering cities to impose power use restrictions. The South China Morning Post called the nationwide blackouts the "worst in nearly a deacde".

But the bitcoin factor adds another layer of complexity into the mix, and it's garnering media attention because one bitcoin (BTC) is now worth $27,077, with a market value near $500 billion—mining is big business.

While multifaceted, the root cause of China's coal shortage is its embargo of Australian coal imports as the tension between the two nations has turned into a full-blown trade war—although China denies this is the cause of the power outages.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas Prices Plunge 10% On Extremely Bearish Weather Forecast

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Shale Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

 Alt text

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com