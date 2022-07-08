Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes Southwest Of Houston

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 105.1 +2.35 +2.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.4 +2.71 +2.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 108.3 +2.91 +2.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.156 -0.141 -2.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.472 +0.051 +1.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 98.08 +3.45 +3.65%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.472 +0.051 +1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 8 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 8 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 220 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 8 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.78 +4.20 +5.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 88.63 +4.20 +4.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 104.9 +4.20 +4.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 103.1 +4.20 +4.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 101.0 +4.20 +4.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 98.18 +4.20 +4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 100.3 +4.20 +4.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 103.8 +4.20 +4.22%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 98.48 +4.20 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 106.3 +4.31 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 92.75 +4.00 +4.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 103.5 -2.21 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 96.68 +4.20 +4.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.6 +4.20 +4.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 +4.00 +4.21%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 93.00 +4.25 +4.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 108.0 +3.45 +3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 16 hours Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 15 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes Southwest Of Houston

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices To Asia Once Again

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices To Asia Once Again

Saudi Arabia has once against…

Russia’s Coal Exports Are On The Rise As EU Ban Looms

Russia’s Coal Exports Are On The Rise As EU Ban Looms

Seaborne coal exports from Russia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Natural Gas Pipeline Explodes Southwest Of Houston

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 08, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

A natural gas pipeline operated by Energy Transfer exploded on Thursday in a rural area southwest of Houston, local authorities said, adding that the fire was extinguished some two hours after the explosion on the transmission line.

The explosion occurred in the morning local time on Thursday. No injuries have been reported, and there has not been damage to any structures, Chad Norvell, Constable of the Fort Bend County, said. The fire was extinguished at 12:15 p.m. CET on Thursday, Fort Bend County later confirmed.

Energy Transfer, the operator of the natural gas transmission pipeline, told Reuters in an emailed statement that “Our control center immediately shut in the line and the area was secured.”

According to Victoria Cann, a spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the company had reported a release of natural gas from the pipeline. 

The Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates oil and gas activities and pipelines in the state, said it would investigate the explosion. Spokesperson Andrew Keese told Reuters the commission had already started the investigation. The pipeline operator, Energy Transfer, is also investigating the reasons for the explosion.

Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. natural gas prices at the Henry Hub surged on Thursday above $6 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a smaller than expected injection into gas storage for the week to July 1. Natural gas prices in the U.S. have eased from recent highs since the Freeport LNG export facility halted operations in early June due to a fire. Force majeure at Freeport LNG is set to continue until September, and the plant is expected to return to some capacity by the end of the year. As a result of lower U.S. LNG exports, the benchmark natural gas prices in America fell, as more gas would be now available for domestic consumption.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Is Still 2.5 Million Bpd Below Its Production Target

Next Post

Shell Continues Exporting LNG From Australian Facility Despite Strike

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com