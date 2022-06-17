Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 109.7 -7.91 -6.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 113.0 -6.77 -5.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 4 hours 112.5 -6.70 -5.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.016 -0.448 -6.00%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.819 -0.137 -3.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph down Marine 2 days 114.9 -1.52 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.2 -1.56 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 114.7 +0.13 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 200 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -3.62 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.0 -3.02 -2.40%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 101.2 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 117.4 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 115.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 113.6 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 110.7 -0.06 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 114.0 +2.25 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.8 +2.25 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 111.5 +2.27 +2.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 115.5 +2.27 +2.01%
Musk Slammed With $258 Billion Lawsuit Over Crypto Posts

By City A.M - Jun 17, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Elon Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX were hit by a $258bn (£210.2bn) lawsuit on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor accusing them of running a “Crypto Pyramid Scheme (aka Ponzi scheme)” relating to the cryptocurrency.

The complaint, filed in a Manhattan court, alleged that the world’s richest man and the two companies he runs, electric vehicle maker Tesla and spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, were engaged in a “fraudulent” scheme concerning Dogecoin.

Plaintiff Keith Johnson, seeking to represent a class of people, claimed that the cryptocurrency was a “fraud whereby ‘greater fools’ are deceived into buying the coin at a higher price.”

The plaintiff said he and his class lost about $86bn (£69.9bn) since 2019 after Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX began supporting Dogecoin. He is seeking that amount plus $172bn (£140.2bn) in damages and wants Dogecoin investing to be legally declared gambling.

The complaint alleged that Musk knew his tweets about the token directly affected its price, market cap, and trading volume. It listed the multiple times the billionaire personally and through his companies had promoted Dogecoin, and the subsequent impacts on its price.

The plaintiff claimed that every social media statement and endorsement on Dogecoin by the defendants “knowingly caused millions of people to spend billions of dollars buying into the Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme.” He alleged that the defendants knew the crypto had “no value” and “falsely and deceptively claimed that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment.”

“Musk used his pedestal as World’s Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement,” the complaint said.

Dogecoin is currently trading at about $0.056, down more than 90% from its all-time high of about $0.74 in May last year.

By City AM

