Musk Remains Optimistic Despite Tesla Revenue Miss

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.01 +2.46 +2.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.30 +1.89 +2.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.46 +2.48 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.374 -0.088 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.701 +0.049 +1.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.05 +4.23 +5.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.701 +0.049 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 85.35 -2.97 -3.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.56 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.63 +1.11 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 324 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.60 +1.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.00 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.54 +1.66 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.29 -1.53 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 63.27 +2.45 +4.03%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.67 +2.45 +2.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.92 +2.45 +2.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.07 +2.45 +3.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.77 +2.45 +3.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.07 +2.45 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.02 +2.45 +2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 78.37 +2.45 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.50 +2.71 +3.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.00 +2.75 +3.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.70 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 80.58 +2.73 +3.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.03 +2.73 +3.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.25 +2.75 +3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 92.66 +0.08 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes

Breaking News:

Musk Remains Optimistic Despite Tesla Revenue Miss

Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August

Global Oil Demand Rebounded By 2 Million Bpd In August

Oil demand rebounded in August,…

NOPEC Bill Moves To The Senate Floor

NOPEC Bill Moves To The Senate Floor

The Judiciary Committee has moved…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Musk Remains Optimistic Despite Tesla Revenue Miss

By ZeroHedge - Oct 20, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Tesla is lower by about 6% in pre-market trading on Thursday morning after the company missed on revenue estimates and continued to note vehicle delivery issues during its conference call. 

The stock whipsawed higher after the headline numbers initially hit yesterday afternoon, but settled lower in after hours trading yesterday. This morning, the stock continues to lag lower. 

On the afternoon conference call yesterday, CEO Elon Musk said the company is pushing forward with production despite the current macroeconomic climate. 

Musk said: “To be frank, we’re very pedal to the metal come rain or shine. We are not reducing our production in any meaningful way, recession or not recession.”

He continued: “The public at large realizes that world’s moving towards electric vehicles, and it’s foolish to buy a new gasoline car at this point because the residual value of that gasoline car is going to be very low. So, we’re in a very good spot.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s recession-proof but it’s recession-resilient, because basically the people of Earth have made the decision in large part to move away from gasoline cars,” he added.

Musk, like his biggest fan Cathie Wood, was also critical of the Federal Reserve. He stated: “The Fed’s decisions make sense if you’re looking in the rear-view mirror not if you’re looking out the windshield.”

As we noted yesterday, Musk may still need to shore up additional funds to consummate his pending takeover of Twitter, which he also commented on during yesterday's call. “The long-term potential for Twitter is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” he said. 

As we reported in our earnings wrap-up yesterday:

  • Revenue was a record $21.45BN, up 55% Y/Y, which however missed the est. of $22.09BN; The company blamed the strong dollar (FX resulted in -$250MM hit), as well as production and delivery bottlenecks. It was TSLA's first revenue miss since Q3 2021.
  • Adj EPS $1.05, beating the median est. $1.01 and up 69% Y/Y  (GAAP EPS $0.95, up 98%)
  • Free cash flow $3.3BN, beating the estimate of 2.89$ million
  • Automotive Gross Margin  27.9%, missing est. 28.4%
  • Gross Margin 25.1% missing est. 26.6%, and down from 26.6% Y/Y
  • Adjusted EBITDA $4.97BN, up 55% Y/Y
  • Cash and cash equivalents $21.107billion, +31% y/y, missing  the estimate of $21.79 billion
  • CapEx was $1.80 billion, less than the exp. $1.92BN: quarterly capex first broke $1 billion in the third quarter of 2020, and it’s been trending higher ever since as Musk launched construction of two new assembly plants in Austin and Berlin.
  • Tesla still sees 50% avg annual growth in vehicle deliveries

We noted yesterday that some commentators were quick to dissect the earnings, noting that TSLA revs were light by a few %; the gross margin was light by ~50bps prob due to low ZEV credit; the company underspent opex by on order of 300M, so it beat eps by .05; and while cash flow was well ahead of street estimates by 15-20%; ASPs were actually lower sequentially by ~4%.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster confirmed that ASPs, or average selling prices, were lower than expected, which likely explained why the company missed on revenue. “Tesla is a company that typically has been beating numbers, and the reaction your seeing is that people are a bit taken aback by the fact that they missed,” Munster said.

We noted that this is Tesla’s first revenue miss since Q3 2021. As for EPS, Tesla also hasn’t missed in a very long time. The last time adjusted profit fell short of estimates was in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Per Bloomberg, here are new analyst takes after the report heading into the rest of the week:

  • Morgan Stanley (overweight, PT $350)
    • Tesla posted a clean 3Q earnings beat despite lower regulatory credits, rising input costs, FX headwinds and logistics/plant ramp-up inefficiencies
    • Going into the quarter “had expected cost inflation related to logistics/shipping as well as adverse timing differences related to supplier payments given significant input cost inflation on the battery and non-battery side”
    • Tesla’s FY23 outlook is still at risk due to lingering macro uncertainties
  • Goldman Sachs (buy, PT $305)
    • Cuts estimates due to lower average selling prices and in turn a more measured expectation on gross margin improvement in 2023/2024
  • Citi (sell, PT $141.33)
    • Although the outlook commentary was encouraging, expect Tesla shares to trade lower due to the 3Q gross margin miss
    • See Tesla shares revert to trading on “macro/industry data points that inform on the 3Q outcome and 2023 outlook”
  • Piper Sandler (overweight, PT $340)
    • See investors focusing on automotive gross margin miss
    • “Bears may also be latching onto commentary regarding demand, which is lower than it otherwise would be if not for recessions in China”
  • Jefferies (buy, PT $350)
    • Tesla’s 3Q numbers were “a tad light on auto revenue and gross margin” partly due to foreign currency headwinds
    • “Continued strong execution and confident outlook more than support current consensus”

The earnings come following Tesla's disappointing "AI Day", in which it revealed its "Optimus" humanoid robot. While the sell side might still be sticking with Musk, AI and robotics professionals had a different take on the company's robot reveal. 

Recall, the automaker broke total delivery records for Q3, despite the fact that it missed expectations from Wall Street for the quarter. Tesla reported 343,830 deliveries for Q3 2022.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Liz Truss Resigns, Becomes The Shortest Serving Prime Minister In History

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com