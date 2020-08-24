More Gas Pipelines Scrapped Than Put In Service In H1 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.39 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.00 +0.65 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.513 +0.065 +2.66%
Graph down Mars US 10 mins 43.29 -0.48 -1.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 44.92 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 44.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.00 -0.33 -0.82%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.513 +0.065 +2.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 43.84 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.59 +0.31 +0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 43.17 -0.80 -1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 47.02 -0.29 -0.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 43.14 -0.88 -2.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.12 -0.93 -2.11%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.01 -0.95 -2.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 44.92 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 29.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.59 -0.48 -1.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 41.34 -0.48 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.74 -0.48 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.84 -0.43 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.34 -0.48 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.64 -0.48 -1.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.84 +0.57 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.89 -0.48 -1.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 43.87 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 33.00 +0.25 +0.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.56 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 36.57 +0.04 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.52 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 40.52 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 39.25 +0.25 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 32.50 -0.25 -0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.08 -0.24 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 5 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 1 hour The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 12 mins Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 5 hours I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico
  • 2 hours BLM and Reparations
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 3 days Trump says boycott a US company over nonpartisanism
  • 12 hours Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 1 day Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 3 days Angela Merkel gets a standing ovation for rejecting Trumpism
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

Mozambique Signs Pact With Oil Major Total To Boost Security At LNG Project

$40 Oil Isn’t High Enough For Indebted U.S. Shale Drillers

$40 Oil Isn’t High Enough For Indebted U.S. Shale Drillers

Unless oil prices are going…

Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?

Could The GNA Ever Successfully Control Libya’s Oil?

The GNA’s recent success in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

More Gas Pipelines Scrapped Than Put In Service In H1 2020

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 24, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

Some 5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of new pipeline capacity was placed into service in the United States in the first half this year, but an estimated 8.7 Bcf/d of pipeline projects have been canceled so far in 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

The major cancellations included the 1.5 Bcf/d Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, which was designed to transport natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale gas plays to electric power consumers in the Southeast.  

Despite a major win on a right-of-way issue at the U.S. Supreme Court in June, the developers of the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline said in early July that they were definitely scrapping the project given the ongoing delays and significant cost overruns.

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said they were canceling the Atlantic Coast Pipeline “due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.”

In February, Williams and its partners Duke, Cabot and AltaGas said they had halted investment in the proposed 0.65 Bcf/d Constitution Pipeline project, which would have transported northeastern natural gas production into New England.

“While Constitution did receive positive outcomes in recent court proceedings and permit applications, the underlying risk adjusted return for this greenfield pipeline project has diminished in such a way that further development is no longer supported,” Williams said.

The South Central region in the U.S. saw the most potential added capacity canceled between January and early July—at 3.5 Bcf/d, with the cancellations of the Permian to Katy Pipeline and the Creole Trail Expansion Project 2, the EIA said.

The pipelines that entered into service include the Cheyenne Connector Pipeline and Cheyenne Hub Enhancement Project in Colorado, the Cheniere MIDSHIP Pipeline from SCOOP-STACK Basin in western Oklahoma to the Bennington hub at the Oklahoma-Texas border, and three projects to the Waha hub in West Texas. Most of those projects could increase deliverability to growing natural gas demand markets in North America, the EIA said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Struggles To Restart Gasoline Production

Next Post

Mozambique Signs Pact With Oil Major Total To Boost Security At LNG Project

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion

Billionaire Wildcatter Plans Midland Oil Production Expansion
Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw
Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 

Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com