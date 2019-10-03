Mohammed bin Salman Finds Himself On Shaky Ground Following Oilfield Attacks

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.32 -0.32 -0.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.65 -0.04 -0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.338 +0.091 +4.05%
Mars US 22 hours 52.94 -0.88 -1.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
Urals 2 days 54.45 -0.50 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.28 -4.57 -8.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.338 +0.091 +4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.44 -0.45 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 60.49 -0.48 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.66 -1.92 -3.72%
Basra Light 2 days 61.30 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 -2.04 -3.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Girassol 2 days 59.95 -1.81 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.65 -0.46 -1.24%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 38.84 -2.08 -5.08%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 46.64 -0.98 -2.06%
Premium Synthetic 34 days 53.04 -0.98 -1.81%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 47.99 -0.63 -1.30%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Peace Sour 23 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 47.64 -0.78 -1.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 52.09 -0.18 -0.34%
Central Alberta 23 hours 46.79 -0.98 -2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
ANS West Coast 21 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.59 -0.98 -2.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -0.98 -1.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.54 -0.98 -1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 -0.75 -1.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -0.98 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 8 hours Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 2 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 2 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 5 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 10 hours Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 10 hours ''I Love You China''
  • 2 hours Can Argentina's Dead Cow be milked? n Argentina, politics threatens oil production growth again
  • 16 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 1 day The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 1 day Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 6 hours Trading Strategy
  • 4 mins Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran

Breaking News:

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Seeks $5B In Gas Pipelines Stake Sale

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

Mohammed bin Salman’s recent comment…

The Beginning Of The End For Libya’s Civil War?

The Beginning Of The End For Libya’s Civil War?

It seems the UAE has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mohammed bin Salman Finds Himself On Shaky Ground Following Oilfield Attacks

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 03, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT Riyadh

Criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by some of the members of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family as well as other business elites is mounting following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil assets that took offline 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day, exclusive Reuters sources said on Wednesday.

This growing frustration with MbS’ leadership is causing concern among the 10,000-strong Al Saud family that he might not be able “to defend and lead” The Kingdom and its great oil wealth, according to a senior foreign diplomat and multiple other sources that are close to the royals and business elite who spoke to Reuters.

The criticism ranged from thinking MbS has held too tight of a grip on his power, pointing out that he was unable predict the attack on Aramco’s oil infrastructure, and thinking that he has taken too hard of a line on Iran.

And it goes beyond criticism, with some people in the elite circles having “no confidence” in MbS.

The Reuters’ sources were careful to add, however, that there are still those who are loyal to the Crown Prince. “The latest events won’t affect him personally as a potential ruler because he is trying to stop the Iranian expansion in the region. This is a patriotic issue, and so he won’t be in danger, at least as long as the father lives,” one source told Reuters.

Part of Mohammed bin Salman’s aggressive reformist reputation stems from his Vision 2030 plan that hinges on the mega IPO of Saudi Aramco, the success of which will help Saudi Arabia decrease its reliance on oil wealth.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell, Eni Relax After Major Investigation Comes Up Empty

Next Post

Oil Sands CEO Slams Government For Lack Of Leadership In Climate Debate

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com