Shell, Eni Relax After Major Investigation Comes Up Empty

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.56 -0.08 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.49 -0.20 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 +0.027 +1.20%
Mars US 9 hours 52.94 -0.88 -1.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.44 -2.36%
Urals 2 days 54.95 -1.40 -2.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Bonny Light 1 day 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Mexican Basket 3 days 54.85 -2.73 -4.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.274 +0.027 +1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 58.44 -0.45 -0.76%
Murban 1 day 60.49 -0.48 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 49.66 -1.92 -3.72%
Basra Light 1 day 61.30 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.38 -2.04 -3.38%
Bonny Light 1 day 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Bonny Light 1 day 58.49 -1.68 -2.79%
Girassol 1 day 59.95 -1.81 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.44 -2.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 9 hours 37.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 38.84 -2.08 -5.08%
Canadian Condensate 43 days 46.64 -0.98 -2.06%
Premium Synthetic 33 days 53.04 -0.98 -1.81%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 47.99 -0.63 -1.30%
Peace Sour 10 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Peace Sour 10 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 47.64 -0.78 -1.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 52.09 -0.18 -0.34%
Central Alberta 10 hours 46.79 -0.98 -2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.50 -0.49 -0.84%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 2 days 43.75 -0.50 -1.13%
ANS West Coast 20 days 61.61 -1.65 -2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.57 -0.45 -0.94%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.52 -0.45 -0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.52 -0.45 -0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 -0.50 -1.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.05 -0.45 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 57 mins Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 8 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 4 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 1 hour ''I Love You China''
  • 5 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 hour Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 5 hours Can Argentina's Dead Cow be milked? n Argentina, politics threatens oil production growth again
  • 21 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 3 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 23 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 19 hours Trading Strategy

Breaking News:

Shell, Eni Relax After Major Investigation Comes Up Empty

Canadian Oil Prices Under Pressure As Alberta Eases Production Cuts

Canadian Oil Prices Under Pressure As Alberta Eases Production Cuts

Alberta’s government will allow oil…

Autonomous Cars Aren’t Dead

Autonomous Cars Aren’t Dead

Car makers aren’t giving up…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell, Eni Relax After Major Investigation Comes Up Empty

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 02, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT Oil Majors

Royal Dutch Shell and Eni are in the clear as far as the US Department of Justice is concerned, after the DOJ on Wednesday notified the two separately that it was closing its investigation into the OPL 245 oilfield case—also known as the Malabu oil deal--in Nigeria that dates back to 2011.

“The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has notified us that it has closed its inquiry into Shell in relation to OPL 245. We understand that this is based on the facts available to the DoJ, including ongoing legal proceedings in Europe,” Shell said in a statement on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

The case that has spanned several countries involves not just Shell and Eni, but former Nigerian President Goodluck Johnathon and JPMorgan Chase & Co. The Nigerian government has sought to claim $1 billion in damages along with a revocation of the two oil majors’ licenses for the block.

Shell and Eni paid over $1 billion for rights to the block, which Nigeria has claimed was in the form of bribes. Shell and Eni both claim the money paid was a legitimate payment to obtain rights for the block.

Today’s closure of the case without finding wrongdoing closes one chapter in the OPL 245 saga at least on one continent.

OPL 245, located in the southern Niger Delta, likely contains 9 billion barrels of oil reserves—the largest untapped oil block in Africa. And because of the dispute, it will likely remain so, despite the DOJ’s decision to forgo investigating.

The case against Shell and Eni is still ongoing in Milan. Dutch prosecutors are also taking Eni and Shell to court in an attempt for another bite of the apple.

In Milan, two middlemen part of the deal have already been convicted for corruption and jailed for four years.

 By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Renewables To Provide Half Of The World’s Electricity By 2050

Next Post

Renewables To Provide Half Of The World’s Electricity By 2050

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com