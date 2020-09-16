Mining Giant BHP Freezes Executive Salaries

Mining giant BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) has frozen the salaries of its key executives for the coming financial year, while paying chief executive Mike Henry $6.1 million for the first six months on the job.

In its remuneration policy section of its annual report, the world’s largest miner said that Henry, who replaced former boss Andrew Mackenzie in January, received most of his salary through short- and long-term incentives.