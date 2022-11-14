Midterm Surprises Threaten Wall Street’s Hopes Of A Split Government

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 87.92 -1.04 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 95.06 -0.93 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 94.69 -0.27 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.190 +0.311 +5.29%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.601 -0.009 -0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 2 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.601 -0.009 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 3 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 349 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 3 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 11 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 4 mins "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 16 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 17 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

U.S. Treasury Secretary: A Russian Oil Price Cap Will Benefit China And India

Oil Tankers To See Biggest Demand Surge In Decades

Oil Tankers To See Biggest Demand Surge In Decades

Demand for oil tankers carrying…

India Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran And Russia

India Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran And Russia

India’s growing demand for oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Midterm Surprises Threaten Wall Street’s Hopes Of A Split Government

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 14, 2022, 3:00 AM CST

The results of the midterm elections in the United States surprised many in the financial world who had been preparing for a split government.

Now, Reuters reports, Wall Street may need to tweak its plans as the split government is looking far from certain, with the Democrats surprising with quite a few important wins.

Democrats have retained control of the Senate, the report noted, with Republicans likely to gain a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Yet this will be nowhere near the red wave that many expected these elections to produce.

This means that the energy policy in Washington will likely remain largely unchanged, even though, as Forbes’ David Blackmon commented in a recent analysis, it was not the best there is. In fact, many expected a red wave at the midterms precisely because of that energy policy.

“Biden’s decision to pump hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to mitigate gas prices may have harmed America’s energy security, but the visual of his “doing something” to help gas consumers obviously helped Democrats at the ballot box,” Blackmon wrote.

Meanwhile, inflation remains a top worry for many investors and, with it, spending plans by the two parties. The Democrats have bigger spending plans, which is why the unrealized red wave was bad news for these investors. Yet the balance of partisan powers is shaping up as thin, which should mitigate the effect of that bad news.

Another priority for investors is regulation and in that respect, too, many are probably disappointed by the midterm results. With a split government, new regulations would be much harder to pass. There is still hope for those who want less regulation: if Republicans win control of the House, with the Senate under the control of the Democrats, passing a lot of legislation could be challenging.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Retreating Russian Troops Destroy Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine

Next Post

Retreating Russian Troops Destroy Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com