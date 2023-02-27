Mexico's Oil Giant Reports Staggering Losses

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.62 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.703 +0.155 +6.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.370 +0.011 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.87 +1.13 +1.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.370 +0.011 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.37 +2.03 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.94 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.65 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 455 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.95 +0.79 +0.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 83.08 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.38 +0.97 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.04 +1.51 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 60.52 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.07 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 78.47 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.72 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.87 +0.93 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.57 +0.93 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.87 +0.93 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.82 +0.93 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.17 +0.93 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.69 +0.93 +1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 66.50 +1.00 +1.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.85 +0.93 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.80 +0.93 +1.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 +1.00 +1.39%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 9 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Mexico's Oil Giant Reports Staggering Losses

High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

All the latest developments in…

Russian Oil Sanctions Have Redrawn Global Trade Maps

Russian Oil Sanctions Have Redrawn Global Trade Maps

Sanctions on Russian crude have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico's Oil Giant Reports Staggering Losses

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 27, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

The past several days have been devastating ones for Mexico’s state-run Pemex, which reported three refinery fires last week that have left two dead and more injured, followed by quarterly reporting that downs a tripling of losses against an impossible level of debt and a stark failure to revive output. 

Pemex released Q4 2022 results on Monday, reporting $9.4 billion in losses in a single quarter, more than triple the losses of the previous quarter. 

According to Bloomberg, Pemex output fell to 1.62 million barrels per day in 2022, the third year that Pemex has reported a decline. 

Simultaneously, debt ballooned to $107.7 billion by year’s end, with $8 billion of that set to mature this year. 

Mexico’s president Andres manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) campaigned on promises of reviving Pemex for the national interest; however, while oil companies the world over raked in windfall profits on the back of Russia’s war on Ukraine and sanctions last year, Pemex has moved sharply in the opposite direction.

Government intervention, in the form of $45 billion in capital injections, tax breaks and other machinations has failed to move the needle, according to Bloomberg, and the plan to boost production by moving offshore production to shallower waters and focusing more attention on onshore plays has likewise met with no success.

Pemex is now knocking on the door of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for $1-billion in financing to cover outstanding debt this year. Talks between Pemex and the banks are said by Bloomberg to be linked to Pemex’s gasoline sales in Mexico in the form of securitized payments. 

Last Thursday, Pemex saw three fires in one day at three separate facilities that it operates in Mexico and the United States.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices 26 Cents Lower Than Last Year

Next Post

Rio Tinto Signs Iron Deal With One Of China’s Top Steelmakers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com