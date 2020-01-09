Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Cost “Around” $1 Billion

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.39 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.19 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Mars US 3 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Urals 21 hours 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.12 -2.49 -4.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 21 hours 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 21 hours 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.71 -3.39 -8.45%
Canadian Condensate 142 days 53.61 -3.09 -5.45%
Premium Synthetic 132 days 60.01 -3.09 -4.90%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.86 -3.54 -6.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.36 -3.49 -6.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.86 -3.04 -5.08%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.86 -3.84 -7.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 368 days 70.73 +0.22 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -3.25 -6.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.84 -3.09 -4.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 7 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 10 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 1 hour Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 3 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 6 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 4 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 10 hours Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 10 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 16 hours (1) Khamenei has cancer, is dying (2) His choice to lead is Soleimani . . oh he's dead, (3) Iran population 75% under 35 years old (4) U.S. "mistakenly" sent letter to Iraq they were leaving.
  • 19 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Cost “Around” $1 Billion

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

Tensions are escalating in the…

The Oil Industry’s Most Promising Dividend Stocks Of 2020

The Oil Industry’s Most Promising Dividend Stocks Of 2020

The oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Cost “Around” $1 Billion

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 09, 2020, 6:30 PM CST Amlo

The largest oil hedge in the world cost Mexico “around $1 billion” for 2020, Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Herrera had said the cost of the hedge would be revealed on Thursday.

Herrera disclosed the rough cost of the hedge at the prompting of Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

For 2019, Mexico spent $1.23 billion, locking in a fixed price of $55 per barrel. Herrera failed to disclose the actual figure in order to keep market players in the dark as to when Mexico was hedging. The average cost of the hedging program is $1.2 billion, according to Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio.

Under this hedging program, Mexico buys put options from Wall Street investment banks to sell hundreds of millions of barrels of oil. With these put options, Mexico is granted the right—but not the obligation—to sell its oil at a predetermined price for the upcoming year.

In 2015 and 2016, Mexico made out like bandits when oil prices tanked, as the contracted upfront price for oil ended up being much higher than market price.

Mexico’s hedge is the largest annual oil hedge in the world, and is a major source of revenue for Mexico, accounting for 4% of the country’s GDP. The hedge typically ranges between 200 million and 300 million barrels.

The 2020 hedge locked in a price of $49 per barrel, according to Reuters—significantly lower than the $55 per barrel price that it hedged at for last year.

The Maya crude blend—Mexico’s flagship grade--is currently trading at $54.81 per barrel—down from $64.48 in April 2019, but up from $45.05 in August. This year’s hedging formula went through an overhaul after two decades no changes, slowing the hedge in the latter part of 2019, causing some to question whether the hedge would happen at all.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Oil Producers Slash Jobs To Cut Costs

Next Post

Trump Looks To Speed Up Oil Pipeline Permits By Dropping Climate Reviews

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com