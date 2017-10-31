Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.62 +0.24 +0.44%
Brent Crude 60.94 +0.35 +0.58%
Mars US 56.14 +0.17 +0.30%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.73 +1.27%
Urals 57.70 +0.17 +0.30%
Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 60.82 +0.51 +0.85%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.12 +0.56 +1.09%
Natural Gas 2.907 +0.01 +0.38%
Marine 57.93 -0.05 -0.09%
Murban 60.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.35 +0.49 +0.86%
Basra Light 56.54 +0.17 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 60.75 +0.53 +0.88%
Girassol 60.92 +0.46 +0.76%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.73 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.47 +0.95 +2.40%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 60.29 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.46 +1.34 +2.27%
West Texas Sour 48.33 +0.23 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 52.28 +0.23 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.83 +0.23 +0.45%
Kansas Common 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 60.85 +0.25 +0.41%
All Charts
Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 31, 2017, 3:45 PM CDT Mexico

Mexico spent $1.25 billion on an oil hedge to lock in oil prices for 2018, according to new data released by the nation’s finance ministry.

On average, Mexico has spent $1 billion in previous years to maintain its oil hedge, which prevents the government from losing billions in oil revenues if barrel prices take a dive. After the past three years of crisis-level oil prices, the technique has inspired other countries, notably Iraq, to consider creating a substantial hedge of their own, which would dramatically affect budget writing on the national level.

The 2018 Mexican budget, published last month, assumes a $46 barrel – a level backed by the terms of next year’s hedge. The Hacienda Hedge, as it is formally known, is considered the biggest hedging bet on Wall Street as well as perhaps the most secretive. It has earned Mexico—and a few large investment banks—billions since it was first made in the 1990s.

The hedge consists of the Mexican government buying large amounts of put options from a selection of investment banks. The average that the government has spent on these put options in the last few years has been $1 billion, Bloomberg’s Nacha Cattan writes. In 2000, Mexico began locking in prices annually and has since made a profit three times, including a $6.4-billion windfall in 2015 after the price crash from mid-2014. For 2016, the hedge made Mexico $2.7 billion.

The hedge for 2018, Mexico’s Finance Minister said in September, would be moderately larger than the last one amid the liberalization of domestic gasoline prices. At the same time, Finance Minister Antonio Meade told Bloomberg, the cost of the hedge aiming to secure the export prices of Mexican crude would remain largely unchanged from the 2017 bet.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



