Mexico Plans Fourth Licensing Round For 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.28 +0.13 +0.21%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.46 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.778 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 6 hours 60.00 -1.50 -2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
Urals 23 hours 61.89 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 23 hours 66.10 -0.27 -0.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.68 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.778 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 61.38 -0.45 -0.73%
Murban 23 hours 64.98 -0.25 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 60.92 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 23 hours 59.78 -1.38 -2.26%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 65.17 -0.19 -0.29%
Bonny Light 23 hours 66.10 -0.27 -0.41%
Bonny Light 23 hours 66.10 -0.27 -0.41%
Girassol 23 hours 65.65 -0.22 -0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 37.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.10 +0.03 +0.10%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.35 +0.28 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.60 +0.03 +0.05%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.35 -0.72 -1.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.10 -3.47 -6.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.10 -3.47 -6.36%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.10 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.60 -0.97 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 57.75 -1.25 -2.12%
Giddings 23 hours 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.31 +1.35 +2.08%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 55.10 -1.45 -2.56%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 59.05 -1.45 -2.40%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 59.05 -1.45 -2.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 57.60 -1.45 -2.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.36 +0.03 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 11 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 5 hours Bezos Unseats Gates On Forbes Rich List As Trump Slumps Over 200 places.
  • 5 hours U.S.-China Trade Deficit Was More Than $375 billion Last Year
  • 1 day IEA Slaps OPEC in the Face with 5-Year Oil Forecast
  • 8 hours Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 1 day Diesel Collapse Gives Automakers Carbon Headache
  • 2 hours Tesla Semi Sets Out on First Cargo Trip
  • 12 hours Microsoft Announces First Renewable Energy Deal In India
  • 3 hours Russia Not Joining OPEC
  • 16 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 1 day German Neo-Nazis Are Trying To Infiltrate Daimler: Works Council
  • 15 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 13 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 1 day Russian influence on energy markets-Report

Breaking News:

ExxonMobil Takes Heat For 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake In Papua New Guinea

Oil Market Sentiment Sours Amid Global Financial Turmoil

Oil Market Sentiment Sours Amid Global Financial Turmoil

Oil prices inched higher on…

Shale Pioneer Issues Warning To U.S. Drillers

Shale Pioneer Issues Warning To U.S. Drillers

Shale pioneer Mark Papa has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Plans Fourth Licensing Round For 2018

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Mar 07, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Offshore Rig GoM

Mexico aims to squeeze in another oil and gas lease auction by the end of this year in an attempt to finalize a growing roster of drilling deals before a new administration takes the reigns, according to a new report by Reuters.

“We have three auctions already announced (for this year) and we expect one more before the end of this presidential period, which is for heavy crude in shallow waters,” Mexico’s Deputy Energy Secretary Aldo Flores said on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston.

Back in January, the Mexican government awarded 19 deep water blocks to a slew of companies for development, bringing $93 billion in foreign direct investment to the country.

Shell snapped up 9 out of the 19 awarded blocks and bid aggressively on the deepwater blocks closest to the U.S. maritime border. Six months earlier, Shell had made a large deepwater oil discovery on the U.S. side of the Perdido area. Since oil firms are not legally obliged to announce discoveries, Shell postponed the announcement of the discovery until the day of the Mexican auction, as it wanted to secure the adjacent blocks in the Mexican waters.

Half of the nation’s oil comes from drilling in shallow waters in the Gulf of Mexico. New investment was necessary to guarantee supply to sizeable U.S. customers on the other side of the border. National output is currently on the decline.

The Mexican oil regulator and the national oil company PEMEX are also in talks to open heavy oil drilling opportunities to private actors, Reuters reported.

“There is a very large potential there. We are seeing this (project) as a package, but have not yet defined the specific model for it. We are evaluating it,” Flores said.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Looks To Double Earnings To $31 Billion By 2025

Next Post

Exxon Looks To Double Earnings To $31 Billion By 2025

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com