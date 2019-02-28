Member of Mexico Energy Watchdog Surprisingly Steps Down

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.62 -0.32 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.09 -0.49 -0.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.822 +0.023 +0.82%
Mars US 5 hours 63.24 +1.54 +2.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.08 -1.28 -1.96%
Urals 2 days 63.54 -0.60 -0.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 +0.18 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 +0.18 +0.28%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.31 +0.26 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.822 +0.023 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 65.44 +0.86 +1.33%
Murban 1 day 66.56 +0.86 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.03 +1.24 +2.11%
Basra Light 1 day 68.84 +1.05 +1.55%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.07 +0.95 +1.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.70 +1.35 +2.03%
Girassol 1 day 67.51 +1.14 +1.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.08 -1.28 -1.96%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 45.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.69 +1.44 +3.33%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 53.69 +1.44 +2.76%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 56.59 +1.44 +2.61%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.94 +1.44 +2.85%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.19 +1.44 +2.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.59 +1.44 +2.71%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.94 +1.44 +2.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.80 +0.18 +0.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
Giddings 2 days 45.50 -0.25 -0.55%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.30 -2.02 -2.96%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.45 -1.76 -3.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.40 -1.76 -3.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.95 -1.76 -3.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.60 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 8 mins Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 2 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 2 hours Trump and Kim Opened Their Second Summit
  • 5 hours The Realities of the "Trials" Surrounding President Trump
  • 20 hours Knock-Knock: Risk of India-Pakistan War May Hang on the Fate of Downed Pilot
  • 19 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 8 hours Bahrain Asks for U.S. Help for Huge Oil Discovery
  • 11 hours Another Net Oil Exporter Bites the Dust
  • 7 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 20 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 13 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 18 hours Maduro confiscates UNIVISION equipment and deported the Reporters for asking Blunt questions
  • 17 hours No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It
  • 19 hours Dudley Calls US Oil Industry "Market Without a Brain"

Breaking News:

Member of Mexico Energy Watchdog Surprisingly Steps Down

Venezuela Fails To Sell Its Heavy Crude Amid Dwindling Supply

Venezuela Fails To Sell Its Heavy Crude Amid Dwindling Supply

More than eight million barrels…

Saudi Arabia To Invest $100 Billion In India’s Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia To Invest $100 Billion In India’s Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia will invest US$100…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Member of Mexico Energy Watchdog Surprisingly Steps Down

By Irina Slav - Feb 28, 2019, 3:00 AM CST oil infra mex

One of the seven members on the governing panel of Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) has stepped down citing personal reasons halfway through his term, Reuters reports, adding this could give more power over the country’s oil industry to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

All commissioners from the National Hydrocarbons Commission are nominated by the president of the country and need to be approved by the Senate. In the last three months another two members of the commission have also resigned: its president, Juan Carlos Zepeda, who was nominated by the Pena Nieto government, left in November. In that same month another member of the regulator, Hector Acosta, left it to accept another government position.

At the time, Reuters recalls, these resignations caused worry that once elected, Obrador would hold a major sway over the energy regulatory body as he nominates for commissioners people close to him and his approach to the energy industry. This is actually why commissioners on the CNH serve terms that overlap but do not coincide with the terms of Mexico’s presidents, as a way of ensuring relative independence. Now that Obrador would get to nominate not one but three new commissioners, there may be some justification to the worry.

Related: Saudis Leaning Toward OPEC Cut Extension

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador or AMLO as some media tend to refer to the Mexican president has made clear from the beginning the energy reform launched by the previous government is unlikely to survive long into his term. He ordered a review of all contracts with international oil companies signed by Pemex after the reform and has more recently suspended new joint ventures with foreign energy companies.

The new government wants the state to have more control over the country’s energy industry, which was in direct opposition to what the Pena Nieto government tried to do by opening up Mexico’s oil and gas reserves to public tenders in a bid to reverse a steady decline in oil and gas production. With Pemex deeply in debt, Obrador may need to reconsider his approach as he is unlikely top be on board with the idea of the government continually bailing out the state energy company with production still in decline.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA: Nuclear Power Decline Could Challenge Energy Security

Next Post

China Readies State Oil, Gas Pipeline Firm In Major Asset Shakeup

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com