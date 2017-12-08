Malaysia Suggests Muslin Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.31 +0.62 +1.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.33 +1.13 +1.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.017 +0.62%
Mars US 23 hours 58.74 +0.58 +1.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
Urals 2 days 60.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.13 +0.29 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.017 +0.62%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.13 -1.25 -2.07%
Murban 2 days 61.68 -1.25 -1.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.16 +0.35 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 58.08 +0.93 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.45 +0.39 +0.63%
Girassol 2 days 62.00 +0.39 +0.63%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.73 -0.14 -0.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.39 -0.58 -1.53%
Western Canadian Select 56 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 56 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 56 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 56 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 56 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 56 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 +0.59 +0.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.71 -1.46 -2.31%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.64 +0.73 +1.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.59 +0.73 +1.36%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.59 +0.73 +1.36%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.14 +0.73 +1.39%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.14 +0.73 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Malaysia Suggests Muslin Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars
  • 5 hours Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work
  • 6 hours Mexico Cancels Deepwater JV Tender Due To Lack Of Interest
  • 13 hours Oil Drillers Give Cold Shoulder To Alaska Bidding Round
  • 18 hours Budweiser Bets On Tesla To Replace Its Fleet
  • 22 hours Forties Pipeline And Nearby Terminal Disrupted After Oil Leak
  • 23 hours Major Nigerian Union Threatens Strike After Mass Firing Of New Members
  • 1 day China’s Sinopec Sues Venezuela’s PDVSA Over Unpaid Debts
  • 1 day Chevron Cuts Total 2018 Capex, Boosts U.S. Shale Investment
  • 1 day Shell Idles Six Nigerian Power Plants After Gas Shortage
  • 1 day London Firms To Visit Saudi Arabia As Battle For Aramco Listing Continues
  • 1 day East Timor Is Running Out of Oil
  • 2 days Withdrawal From OPEC Deal Could Take 6 Months To Negotiate
  • 2 days India’s Largest Refiner Looks To Ditch Oil In Favor Of Renewables
  • 2 days Protestors Shut Down A Minnesota Wells Fargo Over Oil Investments
  • 2 days U.S. Energy Secretary Discusses LNG Exports To Saudi Arabia
  • 2 days China’s CNOOC Spends Big In Panic Hoard of LNG
  • 2 days Asia May Return To Mid-East Crude As Mexican Supply Tightens
  • 2 days Enbridge Restarts Controversial Line 5 After Shutdown
  • 2 days South Sudan Stills Owes $1.3B Oil Payments To Sudan
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories
  • 3 days Rosneft Takes On Massive Debt As US Sanctions Mount
  • 3 days Kinder Morgan Announces Further Trans Mountain Pipeline Delays
  • 3 days API Announces Voluntary Methane Reduction Program
  • 3 days Statoil Plans $6B Development At Huge Arctic Oil Field
  • 3 days South Sudan Hopes Higher Oil Prices Will Restore Ravaged Economy
  • 3 days China Launches New Gas Pipeline Amid Soaring Demand
  • 3 days Total’s $16B Ultra-Deepwater Project In Jeopardy
  • 4 days OPEC’s November Output Drops 300,000 Bpd
  • 4 days Exxon’s Beaumont Refinery To Remain Partially Offline
  • 4 days Engie To Ditch Natural Gas By 2050
  • 4 days Aberdeen University Launches World’s First Oil Decommissioning Simulator
  • 4 days China Orders Regions To ‘Regulate’ Surging Natural Gas Prices
  • 4 days Exxon Looks To Enter Egypt’s Upstream Oil And Gas
  • 4 days Tax Bill Supports Oil And Gas Industry, API President Says
  • 7 days Blackstone Teams Up With Brazilian Partner To Buy $6B Gas Pipeline
  • 7 days Tesla Faces New Sales Challenges In Germany
  • 7 days China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 7 days Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 7 days Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments

Breaking News:

Malaysia Suggests Muslin Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars

Are U.S. Shale Stocks Finally Set For A Rebound?

Are U.S. Shale Stocks Finally Set For A Rebound?

After years of meager returns…

Oil Price Boom Keeps Lid On Natural Gas Prices

Oil Price Boom Keeps Lid On Natural Gas Prices

Natural gas demand remains robust…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Malaysia Suggests Muslin Countries Stop Trading Oil In U.S. Dollars

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2017, 3:30 PM CST Kuwait

The Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) suggested on Friday that Muslim countries stop trading their oil in U.S. dollars in retaliation to the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.  

“The power and influence possessed by the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be able to convince oil-producing countries to do away with the trading of oil in the US dollar,” New Straits Times quoted MIC treasurer-general Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari as saying in a statement today.

Oil trade could be done in another currency, Paari suggested.

“This will teach the US a lesson as its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will have consequences,” the treasurer-general of MIC said.

“Since the Muslim world is blessed with oil, it could be the only practical ‘weapon’ to be used against the United States,” he went on to add.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President Trump’s action was met with dismay and anger in the Arab world, and Western allies such as Germany, the UK, and France said they didn’t support the U.S. decision.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest exporter and de facto leader, expressed “disappointment”.

Related: Tesla Completes World’s Largest Battery

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia followed, with great disappointment, the announcement made by the President of the United States Donald Trump, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocating the United States’ embassy to Jerusalem,” the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Kingdom expresses its denunciation and deep regret that the administration has taken this step, as it represents a great bias against the historic and permanent rights of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, which have been affirmed by the relevant international resolutions and have been recognized and supported by the international community,” Saudi Arabia said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kinder Morgan Wins Appeal To Start Trans Mountain Work

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Huge Build In Gasoline Inventories

 OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

 Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Alt text

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com