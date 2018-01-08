Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 26 mins 62.21 +0.48 +0.78%
Brent Crude 26 mins 68.20 +0.42 +0.62%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.847 +0.012 +0.42%
Mars US 6 hours 62.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.86 -0.27 -0.41%
Urals 12 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.31 -0.57 -0.98%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.847 +0.012 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 64.78 -0.25 -0.38%
Murban 23 hours 67.68 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 64.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Basra Light 23 hours 63.21 +0.37 +0.59%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.10 +0.07 +0.10%
Girassol 23 hours 67.40 +0.07 +0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.86 -0.27 -0.41%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 39.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 87 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 87 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 87 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 87 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 87 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 87 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 87 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 87 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.37 -0.31 -0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 23 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.97 +0.17 +0.25%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 55.68 +0.29 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 59.63 +0.29 +0.49%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 59.63 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 58.18 +0.29 +0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.20 -0.57 -0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 5 hours Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 8 hours Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 9 hours Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 10 hours Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 11 hours Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 12 hours Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 13 hours Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 3 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 3 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 3 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 3 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 3 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 3 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 3 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 4 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 4 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 4 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 4 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 4 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 4 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq
  • 4 days Norway Wins Lawsuit Over Arctic Oil Drilling
  • 5 days Tesla Share Prices Takes A Hit After Another Model 3 Delay
  • 5 days Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 5 days Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 5 days Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 5 days Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 5 days Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 6 days Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 6 days China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 6 days New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 6 days Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 7 days BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 11 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 11 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 12 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 12 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 12 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 12 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 12 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform

Breaking News:

Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan

Can Norway Survive Without Big Oil?

Can Norway Survive Without Big Oil?

Of the 102 Norwegian Arctic…

How To Spot Top E&P Stocks In 2018

How To Spot Top E&P Stocks In 2018

As sentiment in oil markets…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 08, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he ordered the first 100 million units of its new oil-backed Petro—Venezuela’s cryptocurrency creation. Each Petro unit will be backed by one barrel of oil, and the 100 million units, at current value of $59.07 per barrel, should be worth almost US$6 billion.

While this sounds good on paper, the move is largely seen as a fanciful idea by analysts, and opposition politicians have said of the project that it is doomed to fail, according to Reuters. A lack of rule of law and falling production are unlikely to make the cryptocoin attractive enough for international investors, not to mention the escalating U.S. sanctions designed to constrict capital flows to Caracas. Citgo, Venezuela’s state-owned U.S. subsidiary, cannot currently repatriate its earnings to PDVSA due to the measures.

And Venezuela has yet to outline for investors how the coins will be created or traded and how the government plans to lower the number of coins in the market once the oil is used up.

Related: Heroes, Gods And Genghis Khan: Naming An Oilfield

Undeterred by analyst skepticism, President Nicolas Maduro said in his announcement that the rollout is days away, and that each Petro would be worth a barrel of oil from the Ayacucho block of the Orinoco belt, which is estimated to hold 5 billion barrels.

Sweden, Singapore, and Estonia are also pursuing a sovereign-backed digital currency, but Maduro has fast-tracked Venezuela’s project. He plans to use the petro to evade sanctions levied by the U.S. and Europe in retaliation of the regime’s human rights abuses.

Instead of a true digital currency, Caracas aims to create “a digitized barter system that sidesteps the global financial system,” says Joshua Satten, a blockchain expert from Wipro. “It's a bit scary and very concerning."

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields

Next Post

Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Reports Huge Crude Draw

API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Most Commented

Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com