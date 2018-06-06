Maduro Says U.S. Infiltrated Venezuela’s Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 64.73 -0.79 -1.21%
Brent Crude 12 mins 75.80 +0.42 +0.56%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.900 +0.010 +0.35%
Mars US 24 hours 69.16 +0.53 +0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
Urals 2 days 73.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -0.74 -0.98%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.17 -0.80 -1.25%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.900 +0.010 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.18 -0.85 -1.15%
Murban 2 days 76.13 -0.90 -1.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.86 -0.77 -1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 73.80 +0.20 +0.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.94 -0.60 -0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -0.74 -0.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.55 -0.74 -0.98%
Girassol 2 days 73.40 -0.79 -1.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 -1.51 -3.39%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.52 +5.77 +14.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.52 -1.13 -1.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.52 +0.77 +1.19%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.82 +1.07 +1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.02 +0.77 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.52 +0.77 +1.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.52 +2.77 +5.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.75 +1.22%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.95 -0.94 -1.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.47 +0.77 +1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.42 +0.77 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.42 +0.77 +1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.97 +0.77 +1.26%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.78 +0.77 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 15 minutes Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 1 min Oil prices going down
  • 6 mins A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 15 mins New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 5 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 2 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 12 hours Let's talk about biobutanol
  • 14 hours OPEC Really Can Keep Secrets
  • 6 hours Airlines to lift fees due oil price
  • 4 hours Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 5 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 18 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Has Issued Its First Driver's Licenses To 10 Women
  • 21 hours Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 5 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 4 hours Trade War Turns Canada's G7 Summit Into Six-Plus-Trump
  • 4 hours Venezuela can't meet promised June oil volumes.

Breaking News:

The World’s Top Wealth Fund Voted Against Musk As Chair At Tesla

Expect A Bounce In WTI Prices

Expect A Bounce In WTI Prices

While geopolitical risk in oil…

Geopolitical Tensions Rise As Iran-Iraq Oil Swap Begins

Geopolitical Tensions Rise As Iran-Iraq Oil Swap Begins

Iranian influence in Iraq is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Says U.S. Infiltrated Venezuela’s Oil Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Maduro PDVSA

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of infiltrating senior positions at the Venezuelan oil industry.

“There was a process of penetration and infiltration in key positions of the petroleum industry, to control strategic information,” Maduro was quoted as saying at a meeting with workers at the struggling state oil firm PDVSA on Tuesday.

The embattled president, who has just won a presidential election deemed illegitimate by other nations, also called for an “economic counteroffensive” against what he described as a U.S. economic war on Venezuela.

“Now we will continue with an economic counteroffensive, the most difficult thing... we are going to win this battle for economic peace, for stability, for prosperity, and we are going to go the length in the fight against the criminal economy,” Maduro was quoted as saying.

Maduro’s claims against the U.S. come just as the Organization of American States (OAS) said in a resolution on Tuesday that it decided to “declare that the electoral process as implemented in Venezuela, which concluded on May 20, 2018, lacks legitimacy, for not complying with international standards, for not having met the participation of all Venezuelan political actors, and for being carried out without the necessary guarantees for a free, fair, transparent and democratic process.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked the OAS to suspend Venezuela from the organization.

Related: Will Saudi Arabia Listen To U.S. Demands For More Oil?

While attacking the U.S. for infiltrating the oil industry, Maduro told PDVSA workers to start a production “revolution” at the state oil company.

PDVSA’s oil production has been plummeting and it is currently around 1.4 million bpd, according to estimates.

PDVSA has recently told eight foreign clients that it would be unable to supply the contracted volumes of crude oil, a company employee told S&P Platts earlier this week. The affected clients due to the low availability of crude oil to export include Nynas, Tipco, Chevron, CNPC, Reliance, Conoco, Valero, and Lukoil, which will partially receive the volumes established by the contracts, according to the PDVSA official.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Ups Oil Prices For Asian Buyers

Next Post

The World’s Top Wealth Fund Voted Against Musk As Chair At Tesla

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 Alt text

The Myth Of An Imminent Energy Transition
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com