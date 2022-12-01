Maduro Demands Oil Sanctions Be Lifted Before Elections Take Place

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.17 +1.62 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.44 +1.47 +1.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.67 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.144 +0.214 +3.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.022 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.022 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 804 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.30 +2.35 +4.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 82.70 +2.35 +2.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 80.95 +2.35 +2.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.10 +2.35 +3.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 76.10 +2.35 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 85.05 +2.35 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.40 +2.35 +3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 39 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 20 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 10 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 12 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Top Miner Warns That A Labor Shortage Could Threaten The Energy Transition

How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis

Spain and Portugal have the…

Biden Quietly Approved 2 Million Bpd Texas Oil Terminal

Biden Quietly Approved 2 Million Bpd Texas Oil Terminal

Despite its clear anti-oil stance,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Demands Oil Sanctions Be Lifted Before Elections Take Place

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2022, 4:45 AM CST

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro called on Wednesday for the lifting of all sanctions against the country’s oil industry before he discusses the holding of free elections with the opposition.

This weekend, the U.S. Administration eased some of the sanctions, allowing U.S. supermajor Chevron to resume limited natural resource extraction operations in Venezuela and oil and petroleum product exports to the United States. The Biden Administration’s decision to ease some of the sanctions, which the Trump Administration implemented in 2019, came after the resumption of talks over the weekend between the government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition. Those talks led on Sunday to the signing of a U.S.-brokered accord between the government and the opposition in order to resolve the country’s political turmoil. 

While describing the license to Chevron to pump and export oil from its joint ventures in Venezuela as a step in the “right direction,” Maduro said at a press conference on Wednesday that was “not enough for what Venezuela demands, which is the complete lifting” of the oil sanctions.

“They want free elections?” Maduro said, “Ok, elections free of all sanctions!” the Venezuelan leader added.  

Maduro also demands that U.S.-based refiner Citgo be put back under the control of Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA.

The U.S. license to Chevron prevents PDVSA from receiving profits from the oil sales by Chevron. The license authorizes Chevron to produce oil at fields jointly operated with PDVSA and sell the oil to U.S. refiners.

Chevron is getting ready to ship the first oil cargo from Venezuela to the United States by late December, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

The license, however, is not expected to increase Venezuela’s oil production by much or quickly. In October, Bloomberg cited Chevron CEO Mike Wirth as saying that it could take “months and years in order to begin to maintain and refurbish fields and equipment and change any investment activity.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Energy Security To Be Tested As Temperatures Plummet

Next Post

Top Miner Warns That A Labor Shortage Could Threaten The Energy Transition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

 Alt text

3 Things That Could Slow Down The Global Solar Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com