Maduro Clings To Power As Venezuela's Refugee Count Hits 5 Million

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.02 -0.21 -0.37%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.18 -0.21 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Mars US 9 hours 56.33 +0.16 +0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
Urals 1 day 57.10 +1.85 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.84 +1.40 +2.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.65 +0.68 +1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 +0.008 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 60.77 +1.37 +2.31%
Murban 1 day 63.30 +1.85 +3.01%
Iran Heavy 1 day 52.59 +1.28 +2.49%
Basra Light 1 day 66.89 +0.44 +0.66%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.51 +1.39 +2.31%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.84 +1.40 +2.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.84 +1.40 +2.36%
Girassol 1 day 61.92 +1.27 +2.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.42 +0.64 +1.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 38.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 39.98 +0.51 +1.29%
Canadian Condensate 65 days 50.23 +0.26 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 55 days 56.63 +0.26 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 50.73 +0.26 +0.52%
Peace Sour 7 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Peace Sour 7 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 52.48 -0.24 -0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 54.48 +0.26 +0.48%
Central Alberta 7 hours 50.23 -0.24 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 +1.74 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 1 day 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 42 days 64.00 +0.88 +1.39%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.18 +0.26 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.13 +0.26 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +1.75 +3.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.55 +1.81 +2.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 14 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 9 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 13 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 9 hours Market Dysfunction Will Ultimately Have Its Limits
  • 11 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 2 hours Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 4 hours Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 3 hours Canada Govt to Speak Its Piece on Trans Mountain in June
  • 15 hours China Increases Dog Meat Consumption Amid Pork Shortage
  • 4 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 4 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 1 day Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 18 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police

Breaking News:

Maduro Clings To Power As Venezuela's Refugee Count Hits 5 Million

Iraq Gets Yet Another Sanctions Waiver

Iraq Gets Yet Another Sanctions Waiver

Iraq has been given another…

Can Anything Stop The Renewable Revolution?

Can Anything Stop The Renewable Revolution?

The renewable revolution is well…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Latin America Energy Advisor

Latin America Energy Advisor

The Inter-American Dialogue engages our network of global leaders to foster democratic governance, prosperity, and social equity in Latin America and the Caribbean. Together, we work…

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Clings To Power As Venezuela's Refugee Count Hits 5 Million

By Latin America Energy Advisor - Oct 24, 2019, 6:30 PM CDT Maduro

Russia’s Rosneft ‘Central’ to Maduro’s Survival:

Russian state oil company Rosneft is “central” to the survival of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government, said special U.S. representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. Rosneft, he said, plays a crucial role in trading the South American country’s crude oil and arranging financing in light of tightening U.S. economic sanctions that aim to squeeze Maduro’s coffers and pressure him to step down. “Rosneft is really central to the regime’s survival,” Abrams said. “It is buying the oil that is produced, it is helping sell that oil, it is helping arrange financing. Rosneft is really key here,” he added. Moscow says its relationship with the Maduro government is pragmatic. When asked why the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had not imposed sanctions on Rosneft, Abrams said punitive measures against the company needed to be considered in a broader context.

The Number of Venezuelan Refugees is Expected to Exceed 5 Million:

The exodus of Venezuelans is set to surpass 5 million people, United Nations and European Union officials said Wednesday, Reuters reported. The number of Venezuelans fleeing the country’s economic turmoil is nearly 5,000 people per day, according to Eduardo Stein, joint special representative of the U.N. refugee and migration agencies. Some 4.5 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2015, according to official figures, but more are increasingly using illegal crossing points because they lack identification, Stein said.

By Latin America Advisor

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The World’s Trendiest Oil Blend

Latin America Energy Advisor

Latin America Energy Advisor

The Inter-American Dialogue engages our network of global leaders to foster democratic governance, prosperity, and social equity in Latin America and the Caribbean. Together, we work…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

 India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com