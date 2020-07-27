Little Known UK Shale Firm Challenges Fracking Ban

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.69 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.63 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.54 -0.14 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 34.69 +1.12 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.29 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.69 +0.22 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 38.04 +0.22 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 38.29 +0.22 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.14 +0.22 +0.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.03 +0.22 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 14 mins The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 16 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 2 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 17 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 6 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 39 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 1 hour Mask Disposal
  • 16 hours Judge family attacked
  • 9 mins Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 14 hours You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 2 days A story of a cured Trump cultist

Breaking News:

LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

The World’s Newest Oil Boom Is Facing A Major Problem

The World’s Newest Oil Boom Is Facing A Major Problem

Guyana burst onto the international…

This Irrational Move In The Market Could Be A Great Trade

This Irrational Move In The Market Could Be A Great Trade

British utility company Centrica sold…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Little Known UK Shale Firm Challenges Fracking Ban

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 27, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

UK’s oil company Aurora Energy Resources plans to challenge the government moratorium on fracking issued at the end of 2019, just a few months after Aurora had applied for permission to frack at a site in Lancashire, northwest England, the Guardian reports.

 

Aurora Energy Resources has dropped its application to frack two wellbores in Lancashire because of the “de facto ban on shale gas activity,” according to Aurora’s managing director Ian Roche.

 

In November 2019, the UK government ended support for fracking, after a report from the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) concluded that “it is not possible with current technology to accurately predict the probability of tremors associated with fracking.”  

 

The UK government announced in November “a moratorium on fracking until compelling new evidence is provided,” after considering the OGA’s report and after several tremors at the fracking site of Cuadrilla at Preston New Road near Blackpool in Lancashire.

 

Cuadrilla had to stop fracking operations multiple times at the site, because under UK regulations, in case of micro seismic events of 0.50 on the Richter scale or higher, fracking must temporarily be halted and pressure in the well reduced.  

 

At the time of the moratorium announcement, Cuadrilla’s activities had been suspended since a magnitude 2.9 event was recorded on August 26, 2019.

 

“On the basis of the current scientific evidence, government is confirming today that it will take a presumption against issuing any further Hydraulic Fracturing Consents,” the UK government said in November, noting that “the shale gas industry should take the government’s position into account when considering new developments.”  

 

Aurora Energy Resources, which applied for permission to frack at the Altcar Moss well site in June, plans to “address this issue” with the moratorium with the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Roche told the Guardian.

 

“It is clear from recent comments by the minister of state for energy that the government considers the ‘moratorium’ on hydraulic fracturing to be a de facto ban on shale gas activity in the UK. It is therefore perhaps unsurprising that the council officers have felt unable to determine this application,” Roche told the Guardian.


By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 

Next Post

Deutsche Bank Immediately Ends Funding For Oil Sands And Arctic Oil Projects

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com