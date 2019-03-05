Libya’s Largest Oilfield Restarts After 3-Months Of Suspension

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.61 +0.02 +0.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.93 +0.26 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.885 +0.028 +0.98%
Mars US 21 hours 62.79 +0.99 +1.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.86 -0.46 -0.70%
Urals 2 days 63.43 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.45 +0.94 +1.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.45 +0.94 +1.48%
Bonny Light 14 hours 66.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.48 +0.52 +0.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.885 +0.028 +0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 14 hours 66.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 14 hours 59.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 14 hours 67.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 14 hours 65.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 14 hours 66.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 14 hours 66.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 14 hours 67.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.86 -0.46 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.39 -0.20 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 45.44 +0.44 +0.98%
Canadian Condensate 11 days 53.34 +0.79 +1.50%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 56.79 +0.79 +1.41%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 52.59 +0.59 +1.13%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.09 +0.74 +1.50%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.09 +0.74 +1.50%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 52.34 +0.54 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.44 +0.64 +1.15%
Central Alberta 21 hours 50.59 +1.79 +3.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.45 +0.94 +1.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 +1.00 +1.91%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 +1.00 +2.17%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.47 -1.43 -2.11%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.54 +0.79 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.49 +0.79 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.49 +0.79 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.04 +0.79 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.75 +1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.69 +0.79 +1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes An expected? Saudi Arabia Would Need Oil At $80-$85 A Barrel To Balance Budget
  • 9 minutes Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Tesla Owners Protest Over Drastic Price Cuts
  • 49 mins Surprised? Ford Considers Closing Two Russian Plants
  • 5 hours Democrats and Shale
  • 4 hours Pompeo Says China Trade Deal Has 'Got To Be Right'
  • 17 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 5 hours Go Green or Die
  • 19 mins What's Up with Trudeau?
  • 17 hours Safety Before Money: Volvo To Limit Car Speeds In Bid For Zero Deaths
  • 9 hours Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 1 day Kids Can Be A Real Pain In the &ss
  • 21 hours Australia Needs Urgent LNG Imports
  • 17 hours Analysis: Electric cars and the Permian: Saudi Arabia in Lee County by Dr. Daniel Fine
  • 16 hours Profits At Russia’s Lukoil Double On Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

China Halts Tesla Model 3 Customs Clearance

Asian LNG Prices Continue To Tumble

Asian LNG Prices Continue To Tumble

LNG prices in Asia have…

Russian LNG Is About To Transform European Gas Markets

Russian LNG Is About To Transform European Gas Markets

Russian LNG played a crucial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s Largest Oilfield Restarts After 3-Months Of Suspension

By Irina Slav - Mar 05, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Sharara

Libya’s largest oil field, Sharara, is back in operation after almost three months of suspension, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.

The field was originally closed for production in December, when clashes between militant groups forced the National Oil Corporation of Libya to institute a force majeure, which was only lifted yesterday.

The groups that occupied Sharara in early December with demands for better economic conditions and power supply security. The occupation lasted until early February, when the Libyan National Army, a group affiliated with the eastern Libyan government, took control of the field. The force majeure remained in place as the NOC refused to yield to demands for payments, arguing this would set a dangerous precedent.

Then, however, the LNA faced the Petroleum Facilities Guard, an old adversary and a group loyal to the UN-recognized Libyan government. The situation was resolved only last week with mediation from the United Arab Emirates.

According to NOC’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, the three-month blockade of the field had cost it US$1.8 million and 20,000 bpd in lost production capacity as a result of vandalism and looting.

In a statement, the state oil company said the venture operating the field had "received written assurance from the officials from the Libya National Army "that all individuals subject to Public Prosecutor arrest warrant have been removed from the field and will not be readmitted to the site. Additional security measures for on-site staff are being implemented, with perimeter security and safe "green zones" a priority,"

Sharara has the capacity to pump 340,000 bpd, which is about a third of Libya’s total oil production when the field is in operation. This importance of Sharara has made it a frequent target for various groups and their grievances and ambitions, turning Libya into a swing producer despite its relatively low production rate of just above 1 million bpd before the latest Sharara outage.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Set To Push Back Oil Output Decision From April To June

Next Post

South Dakota Governor Proposes Anti-Pipeline Protest Legislation

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com