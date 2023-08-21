Libya Unifies Central Bank After Nearly A Decade Of Division

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.93 +0.68 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.46 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.04 +0.85 +0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.065 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.846 +0.022 +0.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 2 days 82.25 +0.91 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.846 +0.022 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.72 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.62 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 84.72 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 629 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 84.92 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 82 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 64.76 +0.76 +1.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 50 mins 82.81 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 50 mins 81.06 +0.76 +0.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 78.26 +0.76 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 77.56 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 82.76 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 76.91 +0.76 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Alberta Halts New Wind And Solar Projects As Resistance To Renewables Grows

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Slump To 21-Month Low In June

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Slump To 21-Month Low In June

The latest JODI data shows…

Saudi Aramco Tops Profit Chart, Leaving Tech Titans In Its Wake

Saudi Aramco Tops Profit Chart, Leaving Tech Titans In Its Wake

Saudi Aramco has reclaimed its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Unifies Central Bank After Nearly A Decade Of Division

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 21, 2023, 12:29 AM CDT

Amid ongoing political instability caused by rival governments, the Libyan Central Bank has announced that its two rival branches have unified after nearly a decade of separation over oil revenue distribution disagreements.

On Sunday, the bank announced that the Tripoli-based branch backed by interim Libyan President Abdelhamid Dbeibah’s Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Benghazi-based branch backed by General Khalifa Haftar had “again become a unified sovereign institution” raising hopes for some sign of political stability. 

"This is a crucial milestone in enhancing the performance of this vital sovereign institution, as we remain committed to integration and bolstering transparency and disclosure measures adopted by our government," Prime Minister Abdulhamid AlDabaiba said on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

In January 2020, Deloitte was engaged to aid the Central Bank in its move to unification. 

General Haftar, who commands the Libyan National Army (LNA), had given Tripoli an August deadline to ensure the “fair distribution” of Libya’s oil wealth as a prerequisite for holding presidential and parliamentary elections. The General accused Dbeibah of misusing funds, including for buying support for his continued leadership ambitions and the militias that form his defense force instead of benefiting the people of Libya.

Split into rival branches in 2014, the Libyan Central Bank in Tripoli handles the oil revenues, with forces in the east, where the oil fields and export terminals are, claiming they have been deprived of their fair share of these funds. 

This situation led to a blockade of Libya’s oil exports by Haftar’s eastern forces most recently in January 2020. The blockade lasted until it was conditionally lifted in September of the same year. Elections, hoped for this year, but extremely tentative, will only succeed if rival forces can agree on control of the country’s oil facilities and revenues.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Big Solar Slapped With Tariffs For Dodging China Duties

Next Post

Alberta Halts New Wind And Solar Projects As Resistance To Renewables Grows

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut
Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed

Sweden’s Nuclear Power Ambitions Quashed
Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

Gas Prices Inch Higher As TotalEnergies Shuts Down Port Arthur Refinery

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

The Looming Oil Crisis The World Is Ignoring

 Alt text

IEA: Global Oil Demand Hits Record High

 Alt text

Oil Production Cuts Are Taking Their Toll On Saudi Arabia’s Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com