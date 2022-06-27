Libya May Declare Force Majeure On Oil Exports From Several Ports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 109.8 +2.15 +2.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.1 +2.01 +1.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 117.6 -0.26 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.402 +0.182 +2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.835 -0.050 -1.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 102.5 +3.30 +3.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.835 -0.050 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 112.6 +0.50 +0.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.9 +2.33 +2.19%
Graph down Basra Light 210 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 117.3 +2.71 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 116.7 +3.05 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 93.52 +3.35 +3.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 109.8 +3.35 +3.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 108.0 +3.35 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 105.9 +3.35 +3.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 105.2 +3.35 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 108.7 +3.35 +3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 103.4 +3.35 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 24 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 8 days "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 3 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 330 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Sees Oil Market Surplus Shrinking To 1 Million Bpd

Iraq Joins Liquefied Gas Market

Iraq Joins Liquefied Gas Market

Iraq has entered the market…

China Could See Another Power Crunch This Summer

China Could See Another Power Crunch This Summer

Despite a boom in coal…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya May Declare Force Majeure On Oil Exports From Several Ports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) could declare force majeure on oil exports from several key export terminals in the Gulf of Sirte amid continued blockades and closures of oil-producing and export infrastructure, the corporation said on Monday as Libya’s political crisis continues.

NOC is currently considering declaring force majeure within the next 72 hours unless production and shipment of oil resume in the Gulf of Sirte, Libya’s state-owned oil company said in a statement.

The Gulf of Sirte hosts the oil export terminals Zueitina, Brega, Ras Lanuf, and Es Sider.

The government is responsible for the sovereignty of its institutions, and no individual, minister, or entity should be allowed to politicize the oil sector to use it as a bargaining chip in any negotiations, bargaining, or settlements, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said.

The possible force majeure would come after weeks of protests and closures amid the new rift in Libya’s political class over who should be governing the country.

The most recent rivalry is between Fathi Bashaga, the Prime Minister appointed by the parliament earlier this year, and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was appointed last year through a process backed by the United Nations. Dbeibah refuses to cede power. Bashaga is now based in Sirte in the east of Libya, while Dbeibah is based in Tripoli.

The most recent blockades of oil ports have been mostly instigated by factions in the east, including such allied with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar and the Libyan National Army (LNA) he leads.

Libya’s oil production has suffered since April, with output estimated at below 1 million barrels per day (bpd), with some reports suggesting it may have been as low as 100,000 bpd two weeks ago.

Amid the political instability, Libyan oil production is also unstable, and shutdowns of exports could occur at any time, further tightening the global oil market, which is already tight on supply.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Steel Market Is In Chaos As Demand Uncertainty Grows

Next Post

A Bidding War Has Begun In The UK’s Struggling Energy Sector

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com