Libya Govt Suspends Operations Of Oil Major Total

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 40 mins 70.39 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.590 -0.005 -0.19%
Mars US 39 mins 67.30 -0.32 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
Urals 2 days 68.18 -0.77 -1.12%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.76 +0.48 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.590 -0.005 -0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.26 -1.03 -1.47%
Murban 2 days 70.79 -0.91 -1.27%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.82 +0.33 +0.52%
Basra Light 2 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.32 +0.27 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 +0.43 +0.60%
Girassol 2 days 71.84 +0.40 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.88 -0.57 -0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.12 +0.72 +1.49%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 58.87 +0.72 +1.24%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.57 +0.72 +1.16%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.82 +0.72 +1.28%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.62 +0.72 +1.36%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.22 +0.72 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.07 +0.72 +1.15%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.87 +0.72 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.34 -0.68 -0.96%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.65 -0.42 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.60 -0.42 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.60 -0.42 -0.70%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Kansas Common 3 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 +0.72 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 1 hour OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 3 hours Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 10 hours Oxford Economics: Trade War Tops List of Global Risks
  • 3 hours Tensions: U.S., Japan, India and Philippines Challenge Beijing With Naval Drills In The South China Sea
  • 6 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 5 hours Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 7 hours England Sinking
  • 39 mins NY NO FOSSIL FUELS
  • 3 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields
  • 6 hours Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 6 hours Nine Line Bind
  • 7 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 14 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 12 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal

Breaking News:

Libya Govt Suspends Operations Of Oil Major Total

China Invests In Game-Changing Arctic LNG Project

China Invests In Game-Changing Arctic LNG Project

Russia’s Novatek is teaming up…

There’s Tremendous Room For Growth In Offshore Oil & Gas

There’s Tremendous Room For Growth In Offshore Oil & Gas

The offshore oil & gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Govt Suspends Operations Of Oil Major Total

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 09, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Waha oil field

Libya’s UN-backed internationally recognized government has suspended the Libyan operations of as many as 40 foreign companies, including those of France’s oil and gas supermajor Total, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a government official.  

According to the Tripoli-based government of national accord (GNA), the licenses of those 40 foreign firms had expired.

Total has several exploration and production (E&P) operations in Libya, and just last year, the French major boosted its upstream Libyan operations by acquiring the 16.33-percent stake of the Waha oil concessions held by U.S. Marathon Oil Corporation for US$450 million in cash.

The acquisition gave Total access to reserves and resources of more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, with immediate production of around 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and a significant exploration potential in the prolific Sirte Basin, the French company said at the time, noting that the acquisition was part of its strategy to reinforce its portfolio with high quality and low-technical cost assets.

However, just over a year later, the security situation in Libya has worsened as eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar ordered last month his Libyan National Army (LNA) to march on the capital Tripoli. The self-styled army has been clashing with troops of the UN-backed government in a renewed confrontation that could escalate and threaten to disrupt, once again, Libya’s oil production and exports.

In this situation, the relations between the UN-backed Libyan government based in Tripoli and France have recently soured because France has ties to both the GNA and Haftar.

In the middle of April, the GNA said that it would suspend security cooperation with France, accusing the country of backing Haftar.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of Libya’s internationally recognized National Oil Corporation (NOC), said at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston on Wednesday that “the Tripoli assault and ongoing hostilities are a direct threat to Libyan oil sector development and procurement.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Houthis Block Access To ‘Floating Bomb’ Oil Tanker Off Yemen

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Goldman: Oil Prices Won’t Reach $80
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com