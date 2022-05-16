Leaked EU Memo Details Emergency Gas Supply Shock Measures

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.3 +3.85 +3.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 114.4 +2.82 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.868 +0.205 +2.68%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.938 +0.017 +0.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.055 +0.097 +2.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 108.8 +5.51 +5.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.055 +0.097 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 109.9 +2.38 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 167 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 113.7 +2.63 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 110.7 +2.56 +2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.49 +3.68 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 96.39 +4.36 +4.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 112.6 +4.36 +4.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 110.9 +4.36 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 108.8 +4.36 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 108.0 +4.36 +4.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 111.6 +4.36 +4.07%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 106.2 +4.36 +4.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 100.8 +4.50 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.4 +0.60 +0.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 104.4 +4.36 +4.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.8 +4.25 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 111.1 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 17 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Barclays: Russian Gas Halt Would Plunge Euro Below U.S. Dollar

Barclays: Russian Gas Halt Would Plunge Euro Below U.S. Dollar

The euro could dip below…

Mexico’s Push For Energy Independence Comes At A Cost

Mexico’s Push For Energy Independence Comes At A Cost

Mexico is racing to increase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Leaked EU Memo Details Emergency Gas Supply Shock Measures

By Charles Kennedy - May 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

The European Union is gearing up to release emergency measures for a full-scale gas supply shock on Wednesday, with a leaked memo calling for a range of potential actions, from a controversial cap on gas prices to the creation of a new buyers’ “cartel”. 

“A different set of measures may become worth considering in the event of a sudden large scale or even full disruption of the supplies of Russian gas leading to unbearably high gas prices and inadequate supply of gas,” the European Commission said in the leaked memo, published by Euractiv.com. 

One measure being considered is temporarily capping prices to give customers a reprieve and to reduce inflationary pressure. However, this is a controversial measure that the Commission itself finds dangerous. 

Natural gas prices in Europe have historically fallen below 30 euros per MWh, but are now hovering around 100 euros per MWh, and at some points have surpassed 200 euros per MWh, the Commission said, leading to a massive increase in wholesale electricity prices because gas-fired power plants tend to drive prices in the bloc’s power markets. 

Related: Germany To End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

The Commission also noted that energy prices are expected to remain high for the remainder of this year, and even into 2024-2025. 

Price caps, say many market stakeholders, is one emergency measure in the Commission’s “Toolbox” that should be avoided at all costs. 

“Short-term price interventions could remove the interest of market participants to hedge against the risk of high prices in the future,” the leaked memo notes, citing an EU official as saying that price caps could lead to lower storage injection, “which must be avoided by any means”. 

Instead, some stakeholders are promoting the creation of a “buyer’s cartel”. 

German Green MEP Michael Bloss, coming out against a price cap, instead has called for a buyers’ cartel. “The price of gas will fall if G7 only buys gas for a low price. For this, we need courage and creativity and must not simply surrender to the absurdly high gas prices,” he said. 

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in late April for their refusal to pay using a ruble scheme. Late last week, Russia threatened to cut off gas supplies to Finland over Helsinki’s decision to apply for fast-tracked NATO membership. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

California Reconsidering Closure Of Its Last Nuclear Power Plant

Next Post

California Reconsidering Closure Of Its Last Nuclear Power Plant

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com