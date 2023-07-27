Largest U.S. Power Grid Declares Emergency Alert

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.98 +1.20 +1.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.95 +1.03 +1.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.45 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.506 -0.159 -5.97%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.928 +0.021 +0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.63 -0.85 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.928 +0.021 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 days 83.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Murban 20 days 85.07 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 days 83.35 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph down Basra Light 604 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 days 83.72 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 20 days 86.07 +1.03 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 57 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 57.53 -0.85 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.93 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.18 -0.85 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.33 -0.85 -1.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 74.33 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.28 -0.85 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.63 -0.85 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.83 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Largest U.S. Power Grid Declares Emergency Alert

Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of Interest Rate Updates

Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of Interest Rate Updates

Oil prices started the week…

Arkansas Could Lead America’s Lithium Production Boom

Arkansas Could Lead America’s Lithium Production Boom

Southwestern Arkansas could be the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Largest U.S. Power Grid Declares Emergency Alert

By ZeroHedge - Jul 27, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

A heat wave continues to blast the Midwest, Northeast, and South through the end of the work week, forcing the largest US grid operator to declare a level one emergency for Thursday as tens of millions of people crank up air conditioners to escape scorching temperatures as summer in the Northern Hemisphere peaks. 

On Wednesday evening, PJM Interconnection LLC declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 in 13 states that stretch from Illinois to New Jersey with over 65 million customers. PJM is concerned about maintaining adequate power reserves on Thursday as power demand is set to soar because of air conditioners. It expects demand to reach 153,286 megawatts as of 1700 ET and has about 186,000 megawatts of generating capacity. 

The power mix of the grid shows natural gas, coal, and nuclear are doing most of the heavy lifting of 0600 ET. Power prices across the grid appear normal.  

The surge in above-average temperatures for the Lower 48 is expected to peak on Friday and return to normal levels for this time of the year. According to Bloomberg data, 5-10-30-year average temperatures show the Northern Hemisphere summer has peaked. 

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Valero’s Q2 Earnings Drop On Weaker Refining Margins  

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com