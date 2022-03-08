Large Draw In Distillate Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 124.8 +1.11 +0.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 129.7 +1.73 +1.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.578 +0.051 +1.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.636 +0.199 +4.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.714 +0.032 +0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 122.0 +2.90 +2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.714 +0.032 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 103.6 +3.51 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 105.3 +3.72 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 121.6 +3.72 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 119.8 +3.72 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 117.7 +3.72 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 117.0 +3.72 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 120.5 +3.72 +3.19%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 115.2 +3.72 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 117.7 +4.30 +3.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +3.75 +3.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.4 +4.62 +3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 2 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 4 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 8 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 21 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 5 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Braces For Economic Fallout From War In Ukraine

Why Easing Sanctions Against Venezuela Would Be A Bad Move For The U.S.

Why Easing Sanctions Against Venezuela Would Be A Bad Move For The U.S.

Vladimir Putin’s unjust and unprovoked…

The Billionaire Attempting To Kill Australia’s Coal Industry

The Billionaire Attempting To Kill Australia’s Coal Industry

While it is generally accepted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Large Draw In Distillate Inventories Lifts Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 08, 2022, 3:51 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that there was a build this week for crude oil of 2.811 million barrels, largely in line with analyst predictions of a 2.796 million barrels build.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 76 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 22 million barrels since the start of 2020.

In the week prior, the API reported a large draw in crude oil inventories of 6.1 million barrels after analysts had predicted a build of 2.796 million barrels.

Oil prices were up sharply on Tuesday in the runup to the data release after the White House announced it would ban all Russian oil and gas imports into the United States.

WTI was trading up 3.83% at $124 per barrel on the day at 3:30 p.m. EST—up $20 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading up 4.15% on the day at $128 per barrel on the day—up roughly $23 per barrel on the week.

U.S. crude oil production has held steady for four weeks in a row. For the week ending February 25—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—crude oil production in the United States stayed at 11.6 million bpd. This is down 1.5 million bpd from the pre-pandemic era.

This week, the API reported a draw in gasoline inventories at 1.988 million barrels for the week ending March 4—on top of the previous week's 2.5-million-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventory of 5.485 million barrels for the week, after last week's 400,000 barrel increase. Cushing saw a 367,000-barrel decrease this week. Cushing inventories stood at 22.8 million barrels as of February 25 and declining—down from 60 million barrels at the start of 2021, and down from 37 million barrels at the end of 2021.

At 4:43 pm, EST, WTI was trading at $124.40 (+4.20%), with Brent trading at $128.70 (+4.46%).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Next Post

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com