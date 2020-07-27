LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.69 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.63 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.54 -0.14 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 34.69 +1.12 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.29 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.69 +0.22 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 38.04 +0.22 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 38.29 +0.22 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.14 +0.22 +0.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.03 +0.22 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 14 mins The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 16 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 2 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 17 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 6 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 39 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 1 hour Mask Disposal
  • 16 hours Judge family attacked
  • 9 mins Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 14 hours You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 2 days A story of a cured Trump cultist

Breaking News:

LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

Permian Leads Recovery As Frackers Ramp Up Activity After Oil Crash

Permian Leads Recovery As Frackers Ramp Up Activity After Oil Crash

Drilling activity in the Permian…

The Beginning Of The End For Gas Flaring

The Beginning Of The End For Gas Flaring

Texas has a poor record…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 27, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

A new report by the Conference Board of Canada, and funded by the Canadian LNG Alliance, determined that a 56-million-tonnes-per-year LNG industry in British Columbia would generate nearly 100,000 jobs.

For nearby Alberta, who has struggled under the anti-pipeline movement to get its oil its primary market, the United States, while turning a profit, those 100,000 jobs—in Canada as a whole, not just in B.C.--may not make up for what it lost from oilsands operations after B.C. fought tooth and nail against the much-needed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

For B.C., who would be the recipient of more than two-thirds of those jobs, it would be sweet victory.

In addition to the jobs, total wages from an LNG industry would be boosted by more than $6 billion ($4.6 billion for B.C.), and increase Canada’s GDP by $11 billion annually. More than $108 billion in provincial revenue could be generated for the provinces, according to the report, with $94 billion of it going to B.C.

The federal government would receive about $64 billion in additional revenue.

Of course, that LNG industry would come at a cost—of about $500 billion, spread over more than forty years, according to the report “A Rising Tide: The Economic Impact of B.C.’s liquified natural gas industry”.

The war between B.C. and Alberta has been raging for years, centered around Alberta’s oil and a pipeline that must run through B.C. The disagreement has sparked threats of lawsuits and withholding the oil, with the federal government caught in the middle.

Unfortunately for Canada, it doesn’t have a great track record in recent years for getting energy projects off the ground, and an ambitious LNG industry poses more challenges than solutions.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Deutsche Bank Immediately Ends Funding For Oil Sands And Arctic Oil Projects

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com