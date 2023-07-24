Kurdistan Has Been Handing Oil To Baghdad Since Mid-June

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.45 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.47 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.29 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 -0.006 -0.22%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.829 +0.027 +0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.92 +1.47 +1.92%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.829 +0.027 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.77 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.31 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.35 +1.03 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 601 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.49 +1.36 +1.72%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.87 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.73 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.28 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 54 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.25 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.86 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.49 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.31 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.11 +0.28 +0.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Kurdistan Has Been Handing Oil To Baghdad Since Mid-June

U.S. and Qatar At The Forefront Of Global LNG Supply Growth

U.S. and Qatar At The Forefront Of Global LNG Supply Growth

According to new estimates from…

Oil Major BP Resilient In Volatile Energy Market

Oil Major BP Resilient In Volatile Energy Market

In summary, while there is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdistan Has Been Handing Oil To Baghdad Since Mid-June

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 24, 2023, 6:20 AM CDT

The Kurdistan Regional Government has been handing over 50,000-60,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to Baghdad since the middle of June as part of the budget deal under which the federal government of Iraq will be responsible for exporting Kurdistan’s crude oil.

“We have handed over 50,000-60,000 barrels of oil since mid-June,” to the federal government of Iraq, Omed Sabah, President of the Diwan of Council of Ministers, told local news outlet Kurdistan 24 in an interview published on Monday.

According to the new budget deal between the federal government in Baghdad and the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, the Iraqi state oil marketing company SOMO is now in charge of marketing Kurdistan’s crude, after the region had sold the oil independently for years. 

Despite the new budget deal, under which Kurdistan is entitled to a 12.67% share of the Iraqi budget, most of the oil from Kurdistan hasn’t been exported since the end of March this year.

Iraq and Kurdistan have not exported crude oil from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean since March 25, due to ongoing disputes about who is in charge of exports.  

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, is currently exporting oil only via its southern oil export terminals. Around 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of exports from the northern fields and from Kurdistan continue to be shut in due to a dispute over who should authorize the Kurdish exports.  

Kurdistan’s crude oil exports—around 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and then on tankers to the international markets—were halted on March 25 by the federal government of Iraq.

The suspension of crude oil flows out of northern Iraq and Kurdistan via Ceyhan forced companies to either curtail or suspend production because of limited capacity at storage tanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Prices Rising On Record Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com