Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.13 -4.36 -5.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.51 -3.95 -4.37%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.83 -4.44 -4.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.865 -0.224 -3.16%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.398 -0.117 -4.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.398 -0.117 -4.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 298 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Russia's Gas Exports To Europe Drop By 82% In A Year

China’s Gasoline And Diesel Exports Exploded In August

China’s Gasoline And Diesel Exports Exploded In August

China’s gasoline and diesel exports…

China Replaces Russia As Dominant Force In Central Asia

China Replaces Russia As Dominant Force In Central Asia

ussia’s influence in Central Asia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

By Eurasianet - Sep 23, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Astana has closed a loophole that was allowing Russian and Belarusian truckers to bring European Union cargo across Russia to Kazakhstan without the correct paperwork.

The clampdown comes as Kazakhstan continues efforts to comply with international sanctions against Russia and Belarus – fellow partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a free trade zone – to avoid Western countries targeting Kazakhstan with secondary sanctions.

Kazakh customs officials have halted on the border at least eight Russian articulated trucks carrying goods from the EU this week, Russian newspaper Izvestiya reports.

On September 20 Astana explained that truckers must comply with a rule requiring them to present two documents: one from the cargo’s place of origin, and one from the place where it has been reloaded onto Russian or Belarusian trucks for transportation out of the EU and onward to Kazakhstan.

With Russian and Belarusian trucks banned from the EU, they will struggle to secure those documents.

“Since the introduction of sanctions by the European side against Russian and Belarusian haulers, most cargo loads from European countries to Kazakhstan are currently carried out via load switching (reloading) of cargos at terminals located on Belarusian border territories,” the Ministry for Industry and Infrastructure Development said.

“According to the rules laid out by international agreements and the Republic of Kazakhstan’s domestic legislation, in the course of such deliveries the foreign hauler must carry two permits. The first form is issued on the side where the hauler carried out transportation of the load to the terminal in the border territory. The second form is one issued on the side where the hauler carried out the load switching from the terminal to the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

Many countries, including Kazakhstan, ban load switching to protect their own truckers’ interests.

Related: Putin's Meeting With Xi Highlights Russia's Waning Status On The World Stage

Russia and Belarus had bans in place that they lifted after sanctions were imposed at the start of the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine, to allow haulage companies more freedom of maneuver as business with Europe ground to a halt.

That was done without consultation with fellow EAEU member Kazakhstan, which subsequently, after talks with the Russians, exempted Russian and Belarusian rig drivers from the ban on load switching from July 1 to the end of 2023, as a “goodwill gesture.”

That was to the chagrin of Kazakh drivers.

Atameken, a business lobby association, warned at the time that it could reduce Kazakh truckers’ share of the market on international routes to Kazakhstan, already low at 31 percent, to just 10 percent.

Russian truckers say they were not previously being asked on the Kazakh border for a permit issued within the EU, Izvestiya reported.

But Astana insisted this had been the rule all along.

“A reminder of the rules of application of the regulatory approval system when transporting cargos from third countries via load switching and the need for foreign haulers to observe it has been sent to countries of the EU, EAEU, CIS, Ukraine and Georgia,” the ministry said.

The reminder came just as Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest, suspended the use of Russia's Mir payment cards – one of the few cards still available to Russian bank clients – after a U.S. Treasury Department warning that sanctions could be imposed on institutions accepting them

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Precious Metal Miner Polymetal Plummets After Scrapping Dividend

Next Post

Poland Now Has Enough Natural Gas And Coal Supply For Winter

Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com