Japex Bets on U.S. Oil and Gas Despite Election Risk

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.84 +0.62 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.09 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.68 +0.61 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.864 -0.053 -2.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.347 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%
Chart Mars US 98 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.347 +0.005 +0.21%

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.15 +1.29 +1.64%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 56.62 +2.36 +4.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 68.02 +2.36 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 62.07 +2.36 +3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 65.97 +2.36 +3.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 71.22 +2.36 +3.43%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 62.32 +2.36 +3.94%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.37 +2.41 +3.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 66.45 +2.36 +3.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 79.41 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.10 +2.36 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.70 +2.36 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets

The Geopolitical Risk Premium Is Back in Oil Markets

Oil prices rose this week…

Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Berlin has unveiled plans to spend €16…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Japex Bets on U.S. Oil and Gas Despite Election Risk

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) believes that the U.S. is currently the most attractive destination for oil and gas investments, regardless of the political risk with the presidential election later this year.  

“With its wealth of natural resources, low production costs, and well-developed infrastructure, we view the United States as the most enticing investment destination for E&P at present,” Japex’s senior managing executive officer, Michiro Yamashita, said at a press conference on Friday, as carried by Reuters.

“We are not thinking of slowing down the pace of our U.S. business,” said Yamashita, who will become Japex’s president effective April 1.

Japex has development projects in southern Texas in the Eagle Ford, according to the Japanese company’s website.

In May 2022, Japex said it would invest approximately $500 million from 2022 to 2024 to develop tight oil interests in the southern United States which have already been acquired and interests to be acquired later this year.

The most recent political risk for energy development in the United States came from the Biden Administration’s decision at the end of January to pause all pending decisions on U.S. LNG export projects until the Department of Energy can update the underlying analyses for authorizations.

Despite the fact that the pause in permitting has raised concerns in Japan – which is heavily reliant on LNG imports – this will not have any impact on Japex’s business or earnings, according to Yamashita.

Restarts of nuclear reactors, high gas inventories, and increased renewables power generation dragged Japan’s LNG imports in January to the lowest level for the month since 2009, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed last week. Last month, Japan imported just 6 million tons of LNG, the lowest level for the month of January in 15 years, as demand for the super-chilled fuel has declined in recent years.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

