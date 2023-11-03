Japan’s Energy Security Could Suffer From Fresh U.S. Sanctions On Russian LNG

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.69 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.97 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.82 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.504 +0.032 +0.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.238 -0.008 -0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.238 -0.008 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.51 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.24 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.91 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 703 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.73 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.59 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.56 -2.54 -2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 156 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.21 +2.02 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.61 +2.02 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 82.86 +2.02 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.16 +2.02 +2.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 72.31 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 78.86 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.67 -0.58 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.97 -0.63 -0.82%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.92 -0.58 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.00 -0.75 -0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.14 -1.08 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Japan’s Energy Security Could Suffer From Fresh U.S. Sanctions On Russian LNG

Hedge Funds Bet Big On Uranium Stocks

Hedge Funds Bet Big On Uranium Stocks

Hedge funds are increasing investments…

World Bank: Major Escalation In Israel-Hamas War Could Send Oil Soaring To $157

World Bank: Major Escalation In Israel-Hamas War Could Send Oil Soaring To $157

The World Bank believes oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan’s Energy Security Could Suffer From Fresh U.S. Sanctions On Russian LNG

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2023, 6:23 AM CDT

Japan’s energy security could be undermined as the U.S. imposed on Thursday fresh sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is close to first production.

The Arctic LNG 2 project was developed by Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer, Novatek, and was on track to begin first production later this year.  

Novatek holds a 60% stake in Arctic LNG 2. The other shareholders include CNOOC of China and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), French supermajor TotalEnergies, and Japanese firms Mitsui Group and Jogmec.   

Japan is part of the G7 group that has imposed the price cap on Russian oil and has banned imports of Russian coal, but it has so far drawn the line at natural gas, which it needs.

In September, the U.S. levied some sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 project, designating Russian services companies connected with its development.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of State designated limited liability company ARCTIC LNG 2, the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 Project, as part of additional sanctions against Russia “to further target individuals and entities associated with Russia’s war effort and other malign activities.”

Commenting on the latest sanctions move, Japan’s Mitsui said on Friday,

“While we will closely examine the impact of Arctic 2 being sanctioned, we will take appropriate measures observing the rights and obligations of J-Arc and Mitsui, under various agreements including the shareholders agreement.”

“We will comply with laws and regulations, including sanctions taken by the international community, and will take appropriate measures in cooperation with stakeholders including the Japanese government,” the company said.

Western customers of Arctic LNG 2 could be granted exemptions and could still import LNG from the Russian project, Kaushal Ramesh, vice president of LNG and power markets research at Rystad Energy, told Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July this year, Mitsui said it doesn’t plan to exit its minority shareholding in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project as the export facility continues to export liquefied natural gas to Japan.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Second Consecutive Weekly Loss As War Premium Fades

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com