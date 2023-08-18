CNOOC Confirms Arctic LNG 2 Set For Launch This Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.43 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.00 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.27 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.071 -2.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.791 -0.031 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.34 +1.16 +1.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.791 -0.031 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.15 -1.13 -1.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.02 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.33 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 626 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.02 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.63 -0.17 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 79 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.25 -1.50 -2.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

LNG Tanker Prices Soar Earlier Than Usual Ahead Of Winter

Gas Prices Drive Traders To Risky Ukraine Storage Options

Gas Prices Drive Traders To Risky Ukraine Storage Options

Despite war concerns, traders are…

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline

The coup in Niger may…

European Gas Price Spike Highlights Painful Exposure To Global Markets

European Gas Price Spike Highlights Painful Exposure To Global Markets

Despite high gas inventories, European…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

CNOOC Confirms Arctic LNG 2 Set For Launch This Year

By Josh Owens - Aug 18, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Arctic LNG 2, developed by Novatek, is set to initiate production this year with significant backing from stakeholders including CNOOC, CNPC, and TotalEnergies.
  • The project, expecting to produce 20 million tonnes of LNG annually, plans to reach its full capacity by 2026.
  • Novatek commits to delivering 2 million tons of LNG from this project to Japan, reinforcing the strategic partnership and market dynamics.
Join Our Community
Pipeline

Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project is on track to begin first production later this year, one of the minority shareholders, China’s CNOOC, said on Friday.

“So far all the partners...have been financing the project as per normal. None is delaying in funding it. The project is thus proceeding as planned,” CNOOC’s chief financial officer Xie Weizhi told an earnings briefing in Hong Kong, as carried by Reuters

Arctic LNG 2 is developed by Novatek, Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer, which holds a 60% stake in the LNG export project. The other shareholders include CNOOC of China and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), French supermajor TotalEnergies, and Japanese firms Mitsui Group and Jogmec.  

Arctic LNG 2 was planned to be up and running by 2023, reaching full capacity by 2026. The project is expected to produce 20 million tonnes of LNG annually. 

Arctic LNG 2 production will be delivered to international markets by a fleet of ice-class LNG carriers that will be able to use the Northern Sea Route and the transshipment terminal in Kamchatka for cargoes destined for Asia and the transshipment terminal close to Murmansk for cargoes destined for Europe. 

Novatek’s deputy chairman Eduard Gudkov told a Russian energy forum in June that the company plans to launch its Arctic LNG 2 project at the end of 2023 or in early 2024. 

Novatek’s chief executive Leonid Mikhelson said last month that “We are going to meet the deadlines of the first line’s launch, scheduled for 2023.” 

Novatek also plans to deliver 2 million tons of LNG to Japan from the project, Mikhelson was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS.

“Unlike Yamal LNG, the Arctic LNG 2 project envisages that the liquefied natural gas is marketed by partners, [depending on their] share in the project. The Japanese side holds 10% in the project, which amounts to two million tons. They will certainly be delivered to the Japanese market,” he said. 

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

European Gas Price Spike Highlights Painful Exposure To Global Markets
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com