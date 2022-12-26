Japanese Buyers Of Russian LNG Face Insurance Uncertainty

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 79.56 +2.07 +2.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 83.92 +2.94 +3.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +2.42 +3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 5.079 +0.080 +1.60%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.384 +0.135 +5.99%

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 391 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Japanese Buyers Of Russian LNG Face Insurance Uncertainty

By Alex Kimani - Dec 26, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Japan’s buyers of Russian LNG are currently assessing how changes to shipping insurance triggered by the ongoing war in Ukraine will affect supplies from the key Sakhalin-2 project in Russia’s Far East, Bloomberg has reported. Japanese insurance companies Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc., and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will cease providing cover for marine hull war risks in Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian territorial waters from Jan. 1, 2023.

Japan has warned that global competition for liquefied natural gas is set to intensify over the next three years due to an underinvestment in supply.  

A survey of Japanese companies conducted by the trade ministry and released on Monday found that long-term LNG contracts that start before 2026 are already sold out, which is worrying for LNG buyers because these types of contracts offer stable pricing and reliable supply for many years. The report notes that there is little new supply coming online before 2026, even from major exporters like the U.S. and Qatar. Meanwhile, Europe is desperately trying to replace Russian pipeline gas with LNG, further exacerbating the global shortage of fuel

This is not the first time insurance-related problems have occurred as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey sparked an oil tanker traffic jam in early December when it started requiring ships hauling oil through the Bosphorus and the nearby Dardanelles strait to provide a letter from their insurer saying that cover will be provided for that specific vessel voyage and cargo. At one point, the change caused a traffic jam of 28 tankers.

While Turkey and the insurance company eventually came to an agreement that solved the issue, prices were initially impacted due to uncertainty.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

