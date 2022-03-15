Japan Discusses High Oil Prices With The UAE

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.30 -8.71 -8.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.37 -8.53 -7.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.488 -0.170 -3.65%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.964 -0.312 -9.52%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 -0.261 -8.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 102.4 -6.27 -5.77%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.908 -0.261 -8.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 109.6 -0.78 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 1 day 111.7 -0.56 -0.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 99.34 -6.65 -6.27%
Graph down Basra Light 105 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 108.7 -7.49 -6.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 106.8 -6.60 -5.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 107.4 -7.05 -6.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.3 -3.94 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 88.34 -5.47 -5.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 88.91 -6.32 -6.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 105.2 -6.32 -5.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 103.4 -6.32 -5.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 101.3 -6.32 -5.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 98.46 -6.32 -6.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 98.46 -6.32 -6.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 100.6 -6.32 -5.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 104.1 -6.32 -5.72%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 98.76 -6.32 -6.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.1 +3.33 +3.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 93.25 -6.25 -6.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 111.0 +2.85 +2.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 96.96 -6.32 -6.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.9 -6.32 -5.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.50 -6.25 -5.91%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 99.50 +3.25 +3.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.1 +3.16 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours Irina Slav interviews Doug Sandbridge about hurdles to NET ZERO
  • 12 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 22 hours Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 20 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 14 hours Biden returns USA to its roots
  • 2 days Russia has declared 'open season' on any external (Western) weapons Shipments to Ukrainian Nazi Forces.
  • 21 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?

Breaking News:

Japan Discusses High Oil Prices With The UAE

Only OPEC Can Help The West Replace Russian Oil

Only OPEC Can Help The West Replace Russian Oil

The West is hitting Moscow…

Europe Is Rushing To Overhaul Its Energy Security Strategy

Europe Is Rushing To Overhaul Its Energy Security Strategy

For many decades, Europe has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Discusses High Oil Prices With The UAE

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Japan, a major importer of energy products, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of OPEC's top producers, have agreed to cooperate in stabilizing the crude oil market, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"I talked with UAE (United Arab Emirates) Crown Prince Mohammed over the phone ... and agreed to cooperate to bring about stability in the international crude oil market," Reuters quoted Kishida as saying at a news conference.

Asked whether Japan has called on the UAE to raise oil production more than planned, the Japanese prime minister declined to comment. 

Japan has asked the UAE to make "proactive contributions" as a major oil producer amid surging energy prices, Kyodo News quoted Kishida as saying. 

On Tuesday, Kishida spoke over the phone with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with whom he discussed international issues, including the oil market.

"During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the UAE's keenness to maintain energy security and stability of global markets in light of recent developments, as well his desire to strengthen relations with Japan, especially energy ties," Emirates news agency WAM reported

Last week, Japan said it was considering its options about Russian oil after the United States banned U.S. imports of energy from Russia, including oil, coal, and LNG.

"We'd like to work together with (other) Group of Seven nations and the international community to handle the matter, while considering a stable energy supply and security as the best interests of Japan," Kishida said back then.

The UAE, for its part, was responsible for a lot of volatility in the oil market last week, after saying first it would encourage fellow OPEC members to boost their production above their agreed quotas, only to backtrack on these assurances a day later. UAE energy minister Suhail al Mazrouei said that "The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With The Green Energy Revolution

 Alt text

Europe Can Survive Next Winter Without Russian Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com