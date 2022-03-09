Japan Considers Its Options After U.S. Ban On Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.7 +1.98 +1.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 111.1 -16.84 -13.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.520 -0.006 -0.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.547 +0.083 +2.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.322 +0.028 +0.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 106.8 -15.15 -12.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.322 +0.028 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 100 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 107.4 +3.77 +3.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 109.6 +4.30 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 125.9 +4.30 +3.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 124.1 +4.30 +3.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 122.0 +4.30 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 121.3 +4.30 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 124.8 +4.30 +3.57%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 119.5 +4.30 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.7 -15.00 -12.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.6 -15.00 -12.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 105.3 -15.00 -12.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 130.1 +4.70 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 37 mins Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 29 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 35 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 2 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 1 day The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

Senator Warren Wants ‘’Windfall Tax’’ On Oil Profits

U.S. Sanctions Can’t Keep China From Buying Russian Oil

U.S. Sanctions Can’t Keep China From Buying Russian Oil

An increasing number of oil…

Trade Between China And Africa Is On The Rise

Trade Between China And Africa Is On The Rise

Trade between China and Africa…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Considers Its Options After U.S. Ban On Russian Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 09, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Japan is considering its options about Russian oil after the United States banned on Tuesday U.S. imports of energy from Russia, including oil, coal, and LNG.

Japan has been in close coordination with the Western allies regarding sanctions against Russia over Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but it has not yet decided whether it would ban imports of Russian oil.

"We'd like to work together with (other) Group of Seven nations and the international community to handle the matter, while considering a stable energy supply and security as the best interests of Japan," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, as carried by Jiji Press.

"While cooperating with the international community including our G-7 partners, we'll consider and take effective action in an appropriate manner," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

In 2021, Russia accounted for around 4 percent of Japanese crude oil imports, and 9 percent of its LNG imports.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian energy without the participation of European allies.

"We recognize that not all of our Allies and partners are currently in a position to join us," the White House said, announcing the ban.

The UK, for its part, said on Tuesday that it would "phase out imports of Russian oil in response to Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine by the end of the year."

Russian imports account for 8 percent of total UK oil demand, with the highest share in diesel, the UK government said.

Masakazu Tokura, the chairman of Japan's biggest business lobby, the Japan Business Federation, said earlier this week it would be difficult to replace Russian crude oil immediately.

On Tuesday, Japan ratcheted up sanctions against officials in Russia and Belarus, and banned exports of oil refinery equipment to Russia.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Import Ban To Leave More Russian Crude Unsold

Next Post

California County Rejects Exxon’s Plan To Restart Oil Wells

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com