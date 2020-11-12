Japan Could Restart Nuclear Reactor Damaged In 2011 Disaster

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.37 -0.75 -1.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.89 -0.64 -1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.965 -0.011 -0.37%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.47 -0.28 -0.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.42 +1.70 +4.07%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.15 +0.41 +1.06%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.965 -0.011 -0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 44.08 -0.20 -0.45%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 44.51 -0.53 -1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 41.86 +0.37 +0.89%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 45.72 +0.34 +0.75%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 43.20 -0.18 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.47 -0.51 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 44.85 -0.44 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.42 +1.70 +4.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 29.29 -0.79 -2.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 31.50 +0.04 +0.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.45 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.85 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 36.35 -0.21 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 34.45 -1.51 -4.20%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 34.45 -1.51 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 36.45 -0.66 -1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 37.20 +0.09 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 34.45 -1.51 -4.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.58 +1.23 +2.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.07 -0.33 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.02 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.13 +0.49 +1.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 48 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 1 day The Big Picture
  • 1 day Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 13 mins Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 6 hours Ted Cruz Erupts: Andrew McCabe Fumbles on This Question
  • 1 day TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 12 hours GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 14 hours P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 days Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant

Breaking News:

Fuel Demand Slump Speeds Up Refinery Closures

Energy Markets To See Radical Shift Through 2050

Energy Markets To See Radical Shift Through 2050

BloombergNEF's energy outlook projects the…

The Great Struggle For Iraqi Oil May Be Drawing To A Close

The Great Struggle For Iraqi Oil May Be Drawing To A Close

Iraq’s long-standing game of playing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Could Restart Nuclear Reactor Damaged In 2011 Disaster

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 12, 2020, 3:30 PM CST

A local governor in Japan has approved plans from utility Tohoku Electric Power to restart one of its nuclear reactors that was damaged in the 2011 earthquake and the following tsunami, the same that caused the reactor meltdown at Fukushima.

Tohoku Electric Power received approval from the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, Yoshihiro Murai, to restart unit 2 at the Onagawa nuclear power plant, a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

The Onagawa nuclear power was swamped by the 2011 tsunami but had its cooling system intact, unlike the Fukushima plant south of Onagawa where the loss of reactor core cooling led to three nuclear meltdowns and to the worst nuclear disaster in the world since Chernobyl in 1986.

Immediately after the Fukushima disaster, Japan closed all its nuclear reactors, more than 50 at the time, which were providing one-third of Japanese electricity generation.

Japanese authorities have inspected all reactors and re-licensed some to resume operation in recent years. The first two reactors to restart after the March 2011 disaster at Fukushima Daiichi did so in August and October 2015. Since then, another seven nuclear reactors have restarted, and 18 are at various stages in the process of restart approval, according to data from the World Nuclear Association as of September 2020.

The reactor at Tohoku Electric Power’s Onagawa nuclear power plant still has other authorizations to obtain before restarting.

In its strategy for the medium and long term, the company said in February this year that “On the premise of secured safety, we will aim for the prompt restart of Onagawa Nuclear Power Unit 2 with the local community’s understanding.” 

Last month, Japan pledged to become a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, joining the UK and the European Union (EU) in those commitments. Due to the closure of nuclear reactors after Fukushima, Japan relies on coal for around a third of its electricity generation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Has Become Bargaining Chip In Brexit Talks

Next Post

Fuel Demand Slump Speeds Up Refinery Closures

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down

Surprise Crude Build Sends WTI Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

 Alt text

ISIS Calls For Attacks On Saudi Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com