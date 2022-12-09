Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 17 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 3 hours "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 1 day "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?

Breaking News:

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic: Sell Oil Stocks Now

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil prices have given up…

Central Banks Continue To Stock Up On Gold

Central Banks Continue To Stock Up On Gold

Central banks have added another…

JPMorgan’s Kolanovic: Sell Oil Stocks Now

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 09, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Investors should use the divergence in the performance of oil stocks and crude oil so far this year to sell energy stocks in the near term, Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist, says.

Kolanovic, still bullish on the energy sector in the longer term, believes that share prices could soon start to drop, he told clients in a recommendation note dated Thursday and quoted by Bloomberg.

Investors now have the opportunity to sell in the near term because “an enormous gap has opened between energy stocks and the price of energy commodities,” Kolanovic said.

JPMorgan’s chief strategist sees share prices dropping by more than 20% in the short term.  

“This is a tactical short-term call, and, given that longer term we still believe in the energy supercycle and broad market recovery after a Fed pivot, a significant pullback (20-30%) in energy stocks would present a great entry point,” Kolanovic wrote in the note to clients.

The energy sector in the S&P 500 index had jumped by 52.4% year to date to December 8, according to S&P data compiled by Yardeni Research. That’s the only major S&P 500 sector with gains so far this year. Within the energy sector, the Integrated Oil & Gas subsector has surged by 63.2% year to date, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services by 49.9%, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production is up 45.2%, and Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has jumped by 55.5% so far this year.

Crude oil prices, however, have just erased all the gains from 2022, as Brent Crude slumped to below $80 per barrel on Tuesday, to the lowest level in a year. Before this week, the last time Brent had settled below $80 per barrel was in early January, more than a month before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which roiled global energy markets and sent crude oil prices above $100 per barrel in the spring.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



